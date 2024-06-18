The B-listed building, Rowan House, has been transformed into a fully furnished showroom, covering 7,113 sqft across two floors of retail space. The building was a local landmark as Rowan & Co, a successor to the firm of Macintosh & Fleming.

Rowans was an independent clothing store, specialising in tailoring for men and boys. They were known for their sportswear for golf, tennis and cricket and were contracted as outfitters to Glasgow University Athletic Club. Stuart Laing, who represents the fifth generation of the family and is the Executive Chairman of the business, remembers coming here to be fitted with his school blazer.

The Art Deco frontage and other heritage design flourishes have been retained as the building has been completely refitted to with the ground floor dedicated to luxury watch brands including Rolex, Patek Philippe, TAG Heuer and Laings pre-owned.

A second floor is home to Laings’ extensive jewellery offering, with an area for the Laings Family Collection.

Laings is a sixth generation family business, founded in Glasgow in 1840. Started by James Laing, the company was appointed by the Admiralty and Clyde Port Authority as official clockmakers for Clydebuilt vessels.

By the 1920s, Laings showrooms had the latest fashion in diamond and gemstone jewellery. Present chairman Stuart Laing led the company through an era of technological advancements in the art of diamond cutting in the 1970s alongside Michael Laing. The present leadership includes sales director Richard Laing and current owners Wendy Laing and husband, Laings CEO Joe Walsh.

Laings, 70 Buchanan St, Glasgow G1 3JE

1 . Laings Laings

2 . Laings Laings

3 . Laings Laings

4 . Laings Laings