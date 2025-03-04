McAvoy returned to his hometown for a special In Conversation event with Edith Bowman - where he received the Cinema City Honorary Award.
The Glasgow-born actor discussed his career, from his debut in David Hayman’s The Near Room right through to his directoral debut - the upcoming California Schemin’.
Fans were able to catch a glimpse of McAvoy as he walked the red carpet before taking questions at the In Conversation event.
See more from In Conversation with James McAvoy below.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.