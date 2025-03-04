In Pictures: James McAvoy returns home for In Conversation event at Glasgow Film Festival

Callum McCormack
By Callum McCormack

News Features Writer

Published 4th Mar 2025, 04:50 BST

Actor James McAvoy returned to his hometown for a special In Converation event at Glasgow Film Festival.

McAvoy returned to his hometown for a special In Conversation event with Edith Bowman - where he received the Cinema City Honorary Award.

The Glasgow-born actor discussed his career, from his debut in David Hayman’s The Near Room right through to his directoral debut - the upcoming California Schemin’.

Fans were able to catch a glimpse of McAvoy as he walked the red carpet before taking questions at the In Conversation event.

See more from In Conversation with James McAvoy below.

McAvoy in Conversation

1. McAvoy in Conversation

McAvoy in Conversation | Eoin Carey

McAvoy in Conversation

2. McAvoy in Conversation

McAvoy in Conversation | Eoin Carey

McAvoy in Coversation

3. McAvoy in Conversation

McAvoy in Coversation | Eoin Carey

McAvoy in Conversation

4. McAvoy in Conversation

McAvoy in Conversation | Eoin Carey

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:James McAvoyGlasgow
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice