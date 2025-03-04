McAvoy returned to his hometown for a special In Conversation event with Edith Bowman - where he received the Cinema City Honorary Award.

The Glasgow-born actor discussed his career, from his debut in David Hayman’s The Near Room right through to his directoral debut - the upcoming California Schemin’.

Fans were able to catch a glimpse of McAvoy as he walked the red carpet before taking questions at the In Conversation event.

See more from In Conversation with James McAvoy below.

1 . McAvoy in Conversation McAvoy in Conversation | Eoin Carey

2 . McAvoy in Conversation McAvoy in Conversation | Eoin Carey

3 . McAvoy in Conversation McAvoy in Coversation | Eoin Carey