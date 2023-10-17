In Pictures: Jesus Christ Superstar is at the King's Theatre

Jesus Christ Superstar has opened at the King’s Theatre starring Julian Clary in the role of Herod.

The Oliver Award-winning reimagined production of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s celebrated musical stars Ian McIntosh as Jesus, Shem Omari James as Judas and Hannah Richardson as Mary.

The global phenomenon that has wowed audiences for decades, with its 1970s rock score, which was originally released as a concept album and opened on Broadway in 1971 at the Mark Hellinger Theatre. The original London production ran for over eight years. By the time it closed, after 3,358 performances, it had become the longest-running musical in West End history at that time. Jesus Christ Superstar has been reproduced regularly around the world in the years since its first appearance, with performances including a Broadway revival in 2012, an ITV competition TV show called Superstar that led to casting Ben Forster as Jesus in an arena tour of the show, and a production at the Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre celebrating 45 years since the musical’s Broadway debut.

The story is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary series of events during the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ, as seen through the eyes of Judas. Reflecting the rock roots that defined a generation, the legendary score includes ‘I Don’t Know How to Love Him’, ‘Gethsemane’ and ‘Superstar’.

This production of Jesus Christ Superstar won the 2017 Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival and the 2016 Evening Standard Award for Best Musical, selling out two consecutive engagements in 2016 and 2017.

This production is helmed by director Timothy Sheader and choreographer Drew McOnie. Completing the creative team is design by Tom Scutt, lighting design by Lee Curran, sound design by Nick Lidster and music supervision by Tom Deering.

Mon 16 – Sat 21 Oct 2023, King’s Theatre Glasgow

Mon – Sat at 7.30pm, Wed and Sat at 2.30pm

1 . Jesus Christ Superstar

2 . Jesus Christ Superstar

3 . Jesus Christ Superstar