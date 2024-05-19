Thousands of Celtic fans descended on the city centre following the team’s 3-2 victory over St Mirren in the final Scottish Premiership game of the season. Huge crowds took over Trongate as police closed roads. Fans perched on traffic lights, stood on bus stops and climbed onto the Mercat Cross monument. Glasgow City Council called for crowds to disperse and said they would assess any damage. Pics: John Devlin
