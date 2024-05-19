In Pictures: Police closed roads as thousands of Celtic fans celebrate league win in Glasgow city centre

Paul Trainer
By Paul Trainer
Published 19th May 2024, 11:22 BST

Roads were closed as part of a "proportionate policing" plan as Celtic fans took over Trongate to celebrate league victory.

Thousands of Celtic fans descended on the city centre following the team’s 3-2 victory over St Mirren in the final Scottish Premiership game of the season. Huge crowds took over Trongate as police closed roads. Fans perched on traffic lights, stood on bus stops and climbed onto the Mercat Cross monument. Glasgow City Council called for crowds to disperse and said they would assess any damage. Pics: John Devlin

Celtic fans at Trongate

1. Celtic fans at Trongate

Celtic fans at Trongate

2. Celtic fans at Trongate

3. Celtic fans at Trongate

4. Celtic fans at Trongate

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:GlasgowCelticPolice

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.