The naming ceremony at BAE Systems’ shipyard in Glasgow was attended by the Prince and Princess of Wales. Smashing a bottle of whisky against the hull for good luck, Her Royal Highness formally named HMS Glasgow and declared the time-honoured words: “I name this ship Glasgow. May God bless her and all who serve in her”.

The Type 26 frigate is the first of eight to enter service and will provide critical protection for the UK’s nuclear deterrent and aircraft carriers. The Ministry of Defence says: “The Type 26 programme represents a £7.9 billion investment in British shipbuilding. It directly supports 2,000 jobs in Scotland, including apprenticeships, at BAE Systems’ Govan and Scotstoun shipyards in Glasgow, with a further 4,000 roles sustained across the wider UK supply chain until 2035.

“This long-term commitment shows how defence is an engine for growth, supporting the Government’s Plan for Change to grow the economy, particularly in Scotland. HMS Glasgow represents the best of British engineering and shipbuilding. The warship will serve as a formidable defender of our national security and a powerful asset for NATO in an increasingly dangerous world.”

With HMS Glasgow expected to be operational by 2028, construction of all eight City class frigates is scheduled to be completed by the mid-2030s. They will be based at HMNB Devonport in Plymouth.

Defence Secretary, John Healey MP said:Acting 1SL and Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Sir Martin Connell added: “HMS Glasgow represents a step-change in anti-submarine warfare capability for the Royal Navy. As threats beneath the waves become more sophisticated, these warships will ensure we maintain our underwater advantage and protect our most critical strategic assets for decades to come.”

1 . HMS Glasgow A view of HMS Glasgow, a state-of-the-art Type 26 anti-submarine frigate, during a visit by the Prince and Princess of Wales | Getty Images

2 . HMS Glasgow Members of the Royal Navy on board of HMS Glasgow for the naming ceremony at the BAE Systems shipyard in Scotstoun, | Getty Images

3 . HMS Glasgow HMS Glasgow, a state-of-the-art Type 26 anti-submarine frigate seen at the BAE Systems shipyard in Scotstoun, | POOL/AFP via Getty Images