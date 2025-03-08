In Pictures: St Patrick's Day parade held in Glasgow city centre

The first St Patrick’s Day parade in the city in recent memory was led by All Ireland marching band winners St Roch’s from Royston. The route took in West George Street, Nelson Mandela Place, then George Square and down Montrose Street and Ingram Street to Candleriggs and Bell Street. The parade then joined a family fun day at Merchant Square.

Guests of honour at the event were Ceann Craige, a 2024 All Ireland Camogie Finalist, Jerry O’Donovan, the Consul General of Ireland, and Jacqueline McLaren, the Lord Provost of Glasgow. St Roch's Marching Band won the All-Ireland title at the Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann in Wexford last year and led today’s parade. They are the first band from outside of Ireland to win the title.

The family day that followed was held in conjunction with Tourism Ireland and included Irish music and dancing taking place in the Merchant Square, featuring champion Irish dancers. There was also stalls showcasing tourism in Ireland.

Jerry O’Donovan said: “We were delighted to be joined by the Lord Provost of Glasgow for the first recurring civic St Patrick's Day parade to be held in Glasgow. An incredible family oriented celebration of the Irish community in Glasgow and fitting it coincides with the city's 850 anniversary.”

Organiser Danny Boyle told The Herald: "Everyone involved is over the moon that today's parade has been such a success. A lot of planning and a lot of people have helped make sure our first ever Glasgow St Patrick’s Parade will be one to remember.

“And those who’ve come out onto the streets on a Saturday morning to wish us well have added to that real sense of celebration of St Patrick and Scotland’s Irish community. I’m already looking forward to working with everyone again to build on this year’s success and returning in 2026."

The Lord Provost of Glasgow said: “This is a significant moment for Glasgow’s and indeed Scotland’s Irish community and it’s been a real honour to join the celebration of that rich and proud tradition.

“Glasgow is celebrating its 850th anniversary and those from the island of Ireland and with Irish heritage have been central to our story of this vibrant, dynamic and international city.

“Today’s successful event can be a platform for us to build on the thriving links we already have across Ireland, North and South. Comhghairdeas agus Lá fhéile Pádraig sona dhaoibh.”

Also taking part in the parade were Tir Conaill Harps and Glasgow Gaels GAA Clubs, the St. James the Great and Irish Minstrels branches of Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann, Govanhill Irish History Group, Conradh Na Gaeilge, the Brother Walfrid Band, and the Harrison, Coyle, McQuade, Taylor and McGrath Schools of Irish Dance.

1 . St Patrick's Day Parade John Devlin

2 . St Patrick's Day Parade John Devlin

3 . St Patrick's Day Parade Supplied