In Pictures: The 10 best places to visit for mac & cheese in Glasgow

Macaroni cheese is a favourite in Glasgow with each individual place doing something a little different from one another in their offering of the dish.
The fact that the city has an appreciation society for the humble dish pretty much says it all as everyone will have their own specific favourtie places to go as well as their topping. Some will opt for the classic which really is the test for any substantial mac and cheese as you appreciate the macaroni pasta and cheese sauce whilst others will look to add a little bit of further goodness.
No matter what the time of year may be, macaroni cheese is always on people’s minds and we have you covered with the best places in the city to try it no matter what your preference is.
1. The Thornwood
The Thornwood are renowned for their delicious mac & cheese as they have eight different options to choose from which is served with either fries, salad or garlic bread. The classic is terrific but if you want to opt for something a little different The Scottish or Spaniard are recommended.
2. The Admiral Woods
Although they might have moved location in recent times, The Admiral Woods still serve one of the finest bowls of mac & cheese in town with their ‘three little pigs’ dish being one of the standouts on their menu.
3. Sloan’s
If you are a macaroni lover, you need to head to Sloan’s who are famous for their legendary macaroni cheese. They have a selection of toppings which can be added to your mac as well as crumb or sauces. There’s also the option of the macaroni feast which is absolutely huge and served with four toppings, sauces and chips.
4. Cafe Gandolfi
Cafe Gandolfi is a Glasgow institution and has been serving the people of Glasgow for decades. The Gandolfi macaroni cheese is made with outstanding mull cheddar sauce along with wholegrain mustard. It is then topped with grilled Mull cheddar and parmesan for an extra cheesy flavour.