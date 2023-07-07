Register
In Pictures: What to expect as Johnny Depp comes to Glasgow for Hollywood Vampires show

Johnny Depp will be in Glasgow on 12 July

Paul Trainer
By Paul Trainer
Published 7th Jul 2023, 09:12 BST

Hollywood actor Johnny Depp, one of the biggest stars of his generation, will be in Glasgow next week. The star of Donnie Brasco, Pirates of the Caribbean and Chocolat will return to the city with supergroup Hollywood Vampires alongside Alice Cooper and Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry.

The band name derives from The Hollywood Vampires, a celebrity drinking club formed by Cooper in the 1970s which included John Lennon and Ringo Starr of The Beatles, Harry Nilsson, Keith Moon of the Who, and Micky Dolenz of the Monkees. The band has released two studio albums featuring guest appearances by Paul McCartney, Dave Grohl, Joe Walsh, Zak Starkey and Christopher Lee.

Here’s picutres of what you can expect as Johnny Depp arrives in Glasgow for the concert at the OVO Hydro.

Bela Lugosi's Dead (Bauhaus song)

I Want My Now

Raise the Dead

I'm Eighteen (Alice Cooper cover)

Five to One / Break On Through (to the Other Side) (The Doors cover)

The Boogieman Surprise

My Dead Drunk Friends

You Can't Put Your Arms Round a Memory (Johnny Thunders cover)

Baba O'Riley (The Who cover) (Drum solo)

Who's Laughing Now (Preceded with bass solo)

People Who Died (The Jim Carroll Band cover)

The Jack (AC/DC cover)

As Bad as I Am

Heroes (David Bowie cover)

Jeff Beck Tribute

Bright Light Fright (Aerosmith cover)

The Death and Resurrection Show (Killing Joke cover)

Walk This Way (Aerosmith cover)

The Train Kept A-Rollin' (Tiny Bradshaw cover)

Encore: School's Out (Alice Cooper cover) (with Another Brick in the Wall - Pink Floyd cover)

Earlier this summer Depp was at the Cannes Film Festival in actor mode.

1. Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp is now on tour with Hollywood Vampires.

2. Hollywood Vampires

Johnny Depp is now on tour with Hollywood Vampires. Photo: Mick Burgess

Hollywood Vampires will play the OVO Hydro on Wednesday 12 July

3. Hollywood Vampires Live at the Open Air Theatre, Scarborough

Hollywood Vampires will play the OVO Hydro on Wednesday 12 July Photo: Mick Burgess

Alice Cooper of Hollywood Vampires at Scarborough Open Air Theatre. Picture: Mick Burgess

4. Hollywood Vampires Live at the Open Air Theatre, Scarborough 5th July 2023 - Photo by Mick Burgess (17).jpg

Alice Cooper of Hollywood Vampires at Scarborough Open Air Theatre. Picture: Mick Burgess Photo: Mick Burgess

