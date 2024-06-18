To celebrate the Zippos Circus Founder Martin 'Zippo' Burton's 50 years of entertaining families, an international cast of talented circus performers have put together a show that combines acrobatics, clowning, song, dance and grand spectacle.

The Scottish tour kicked off in Victoria Park, Glasgow, and travels to venues in Greenock, Kirkintilloch, Elgin, Peterhead, Banff, Fraserburgh, Stonehaven, Glasgow Queens Park and Ayr.

The show is hosted once again by acrobat and comedy star Paulo Dos Santos from Brazil. Artists from Kenya, Mongolia, South America, the Ukraine and more join him in the circus ring.

Alex Michael performs for the Globe of Death motorbike act finale and an award-winning flying trapeze act and upside-down 'sky walk' inside the roof of the big top.

From the Ukraine, Zippos is delighted to welcome La Loka. She is an exceptional clown who is making her first appearance with the company providing laugh-out-loud mayhem for children and adults alike.

The magnificent Mongolian Warriors are back by popular demand. This year they are presenting a brand new sensational springboard act which sees the talented troupe hurtling high up through the air.

Additionally, visitors can expect a host of amazing acrobats, tumblers, aerial performers, clowns and dancers all chosen to celebrate Zippos Circus Founder Martin 'Zippo' Burton's 50 years of providing the very best circus entertainment.

Martin 'Zippo' Burton commented, "I am thrilled that we are presenting Magnificent! in my 50th year in the circus industry. It seems only yesterday since my humble beginnings as Zippo the Clown busking to audiences on Brighton Beach.

He continued: “I am extremely proud to have reached this milestone and for Zippos Circus to become the Scotland's: favourite family circus boasting a sensational cast of international artists and a talented team working behind the scenes.’

Adding: ‘I am convinced we have many exciting decades to come under the directorship of Beau Denning as I take more of a back seat. Most of all I would like to thank the public who have helped us get to where we are and have supported us through the years. The show will go on!"

Book online and check tour dates at zippos.co.uk.

