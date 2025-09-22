Shopping in Glasgow: Major independent furniture company announces closure of Silverburn store after 6 years
A major independent furniture company has announced the closure of their store at Silverburn Shopping Centre.
The Designer Rooms have announced that their premises at Silverburn will be closing after six years at the end of the year as their lease runs out.
Taking to social media, The Designer Rooms said: “After 6 amazing years, it’s time for our Silverburn chapter to close as our lease comes to an end.
“Watch for more details on what happens now…”
When the store opened at Silverburn back in 2019, they were just a small independent family-run business that only signed a one-year lease at the shopping centre.
The shop will be closed until Wednesday morning this week at as they are reducing every item in the store meaning that shoppers will be able to grab a bargain after 10am on Wednesday 24 September.