The Met Tower building in Glasgow, home to the distinctive pink ‘People Make Glasgow‘ sign, ranked second in a list of unattractive buildings. Photography experts dubbed the iconic building a ‘crime against architecture’.

Architecture Professor Alan Dunlop has defended the city centre landmark saying: “As far as the importance of the buildings, I think it’s one of the best examples of modernist architecture, certainly in Glasgow, but I would also say in Scotland.

“It’s one of the finest and most elegant buildings built in the 1960s that Glasgow actually has.”

When it opened as the Stow College of Building in 1964, the North Hannover Street premises was one of the first commercial high-rises in the city.

It later underwent a merger becoming, as many will know it, the Glasgow College of Building and Printing.

Prof Dunlop said: “The buildings built in the 1960s and 1970s - there was a sense among architects who were working there at that time that they had a chance to do something pretty innovative and creative.

“The surfaces and forms in the Met Tower are very elegant.

“The glass fenestration for both the south and north elevations are very well refined.

“They use vitrolite, which is pigmented structural glass, and then the sides are travertine limestone.

“So there’s a real elegance about it in comparison to what would notably be recognised immediately as a brutalist structure although it does have brutalist elements to it.”

One of the most prominent landmarks in the city, the Met Tower has been granted planning permission to transform the former college and its connected podium building into 120,000sqft of state-of-the-art defurbished Grade ‘A’ office space, a landscaped plaza and a 260-bed hotel.

Here’s what the future of the building looks like.

Undefined: gallery

1 . Met Tower uphill view Osborne+Co, a property development and investment firm appointed Cooper Cromar as the architect and is investing £100m into the project.

2 . Met Tower A double-height office space on the rooftop will include a fully glazed gable with its own terrace and viewing gallery offering stunning views over George Square and Glasgow City.

3 . New indoor space Will Hean, development director at Osborne+Co said: “The Met Tower is intrinsic to Glasgow’s identity and we’ve worked closely with key stakeholders to ensure that our final proposal complements the surrounding area and provides dynamic indoor and outdoor space, which will capitalise on its central location beside Queen Street train station.

4 . New hotel The existing podium building will be demolished to make way for the 260-bed hotel across 11 floors.

Next Page Page 1 of 2