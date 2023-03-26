In Pictures: Inside the Hong Kong market this weekend at The Barras

The Barras had one of its busiest weekends in decades as Hong Kong market traders joined the regular stalls for a special event with authentic street food, traditional and modern arts and crafts, street games, live performances and Chinese ingredients.

It was a colourful and lively celebration of the culture of Hong Kong and the local traditons with a Hong Kong Scottish pipe and drum performance, canton opera and plenty of interesting dishes to try: “We have 25 Hong Kong traders all under one roof at the London Road section of Barras Market, plus another 100 traders all around Barras Market - We urge you to make a day of it!”