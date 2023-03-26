In Pictures: Inside the Hong Kong market this weekend at The Barras
The Barras hosted its first Hong Kong marekt this weekend
The Barras had one of its busiest weekends in decades as Hong Kong market traders joined the regular stalls for a special event with authentic street food, traditional and modern arts and crafts, street games, live performances and Chinese ingredients.
It was a colourful and lively celebration of the culture of Hong Kong and the local traditons with a Hong Kong Scottish pipe and drum performance, canton opera and plenty of interesting dishes to try: “We have 25 Hong Kong traders all under one roof at the London Road section of Barras Market, plus another 100 traders all around Barras Market - We urge you to make a day of it!”
The market contines today until 4pm, here’s what it looked like yesterday and this morning.