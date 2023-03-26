Register
In Pictures: Inside the Hong Kong market this weekend at The Barras

The Barras hosted its first Hong Kong marekt this weekend

Paul Trainer
By Paul Trainer
Published 26th Mar 2023, 11:05 BST

The Barras had one of its busiest weekends in decades as Hong Kong market traders joined the regular stalls for a special event with authentic street food, traditional and modern arts and crafts, street games, live performances and Chinese ingredients.

It was a colourful and lively celebration of the culture of Hong Kong and the local traditons with a Hong Kong Scottish pipe and drum performance, canton opera and plenty of interesting dishes to try: “We have 25 Hong Kong traders all under one roof at the London Road section of Barras Market, plus another 100 traders all around Barras Market - We urge you to make a day of it!”

The market contines today until 4pm, here’s what it looked like yesterday and this morning.

1. Preparing signs for the market

2. Hong Kong style French toast

3. Bubble waffles

4. Dim sum

