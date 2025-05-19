The Scottish Government has committed to investing more than £4 billion in Scotland's Railway between 2024 and 2029, with the new Hairmyres station being the latest upgrade. It forms part of the wider £143 million East Kilbride enhancement project, which also includes electrifying the railway line to reduce carbon emissions.

The £16 million facility enhances travel opportunities for a wide range of passengers, connecting them to essential services, employment, and education. It’s particularly vital for patients, staff and visitors to Hairmyres Hospital. The new building is 600 metres west of its original site and features modern waiting areas and step-free access to ensure a safe, comfortable and accessible journey for everyone.

In addition, with the Scottish Government's recent decision to eliminate peak train fares starting this September, train travel is becoming more attractive and affordable than ever.

The station at Hairmyres will also have a new £7.2m transport interchange delivered in partnership with South Lanarkshire Council and SPT. It includes park and ride and bus facilities, with approximately 500 spaces and traffic signal-controlled junctions to access the car parks. In addition, there will be new active travel connections and cycle parking, as well as an upgraded junction nearby and a new pedestrian crossing on Eaglesham Road.

David Booth, South Lanarkshire Council’s executive director of community and enterprise resources, said: “The scope of the overall project is huge and it's great to see a number of partners coming together.

"For the construction of the park and ride, upgraded junctions nearby and active travel connections we have been working with Transport Scotland, Network Rail, Strathclyde Partnership for Transport and the local authorities in the Glasgow City Region who are engaged in the delivery of the City Deal.

"We are already looking to the next phase of our works which will be concluded in the summer. The passenger experience will be enhanced significantly and add further to the provision of public transport in East Kilbride.”

Several key milestones remain in the project, which is due to complete by December 2025, including the reopening of the upgraded East Kilbride station this summer.

1 . Hairmyres train station Fiona Hyslop MSP, Cabinet Secretary for Transport, said: “It is a pleasure to witness years of planning and project delivery come to fruition with the opening of the new Hairmyres Station. It is a clear example of this Scottish Government’s continued commitment to investing in Scotland’s railway and the benefits that this can bring to local communities." | Network Rail

2 . Hairmyres train station She continued saying: “Making rail more attractive is a fundamental part of encouraging greater public transport use and this latest opening is an exciting milestone as we move towards the completion of the East Kilbride electrification later this year.” | Network Rail

3 . Hairmyres train station The 16-week programme also allowed Network Rail engineering teams to complete extensive work beyond the new station construction. This included laying new tracks, upgrading signalling systems and installing 22km of overheard power lines necessary for electrification. New footbridges were erected at Busby, Clarkston and Giffnock stations to improve safety and accessibility, while the railway bridge over East Kilbride Road in Busby was also renewed. | Network Rail