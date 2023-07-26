The Dublin performer found worldwide fame with hit single Nothing Compares 2 U in 1990

Sinead O’Connor’s life before and after her controversial appearance on Saturday Night Live will be documented in a new film, Nothing Compares.

Irish singer Sinéad O’Connor has died at the age of 56. The acclaimed Dublin performer was considered one of the finest singers of her generation. She released 10 studio albums, while her song Nothing Compares 2 U was named the number one world single in 1990 by the Billboard Music Awards.

She released her first album in 1987, The Lion and the Cobra which reached number 27 in the UK charts. Her follow up record, I Do Not Want What I Haven’t Got was nominated for four Grammy Awards and featured her most famous track, which was originally recorded by Prince.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As well as her music, O’Connor wrote a memoir in 2021, Rememberings.

In a statement, the singer’s family said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad.

“Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.”

The cause of her death has not yet been confirmed.

O’Connor, who was outspoken about her decades-long struggle with mental illness, wrote on her Facebook page earlier this month that she had moved back to London after 23 years and was finishing an album to be released next year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ms O’Connor converted to Islam in 2018 and changed her name to Shuhada Sadaqat, though continued to perform under the name Sinead O’Connor.