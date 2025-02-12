Jack Docherty to star as The Chief in Scot Squad spin-off television series

New comedy series The Chief, a spin-off from the Scot Squad series, is written by, and stars, Jack Docherty as Chief Commissioner Cameron Miekelson.

Scot Squad's Chief Cameron Miekelson is set for a new challenge - starring in his own sitcom.

The popular character, played by Jack Docherty, will be front and centre in a new spin-off from the police comedy show, called The Chief. The new programme will feature the Chief at home and at work, while dealing with colleagues, bams and family alike.

Docherty said: "I’m delighted that the people’s chief is back in a brand new sitcom. We find him still clinging to his job as the top dog, the big man, the numero uno in a modern, progressive Scottish police force.

"He’s desperate to prove that he’s still relevant in the world of office politics, culture wars, family and fatherhood. I love playing this character and can’t wait to unleash him once again on the great Scottish public.”

Cameron Miekelson thinks of himself as a master at balancing politics, budgets, manpower and expectation, the beating heart of the force. While his personal life might not be quite so successful - separated from his wife Barbara, estranged from his daughter Ellen - he is forever determined to improve as both Chief and man.

Jack Docherty spoke about what to expect of the new series, available on BBC iPlayer and screening on BBC Scotland from Thursday 20 February.

The Chief is back. Where do we find Scotland’s top cop in this new comedy series?

In the big chair keeping the big country safe from the big bams.

What sorts of situations does he find himself in?

He finds himself desperately trying to remain relevant in the face of modernity and a changing world. He’s the Chief of Police but finds himself constantly policed - by his deputies, his head of DEI, his ex-wife, his activist daughter - everyone. But he’ll do anything to remain in his job…forever.

Can you tell us a little about his team – Katriona, Rohan, Lindsey and Paul?

Katriona is a very capable deputy and would make a great Chief of Police one day in the far, far, far distant future.

Rohan knows how to present the Scottish police force positively in the Scottish media and can get The Chief on or off the radio at the drop of a hat.

Lindsey makes sure his language and workplace is a safe space and inclusive for all.

And Paul his assistant fills Jean’s very big boots and tries to help The Chief makes sense of the modern world, particularly the dating apps.

Would you say The Chief is a good leader or someone who perhaps would benefit from a training course or two?

He believes he’s the greatest leader in the history of the world! But as someone once said, comedy lies in the gap between who we are and who we think we are. And the Chief’s got a pretty big gap.

We finally meet his daughter Ellen – what is his relationship like with her?

Something I found really fun with this new series is exploring more of The Chief’s personal life and we get to spend a lot of time with Ellen, his daughter. The Chief of Police living with his climate activist daughter seemed a fun dynamic to explore. Well, she lives in a van on his driveway, but you know what I mean.

We also meet Justice Minister Una Struan MSP played by Rhona Cameron. How does The Chief get on with her and what was it like working with Rhona?

Una is a very capable politician and a Baroness of banter. She’s a whizz on the driving range. Though not as good as The Chief obviously. They have a very traditionally ‘male’ relationship. It was fun to explore that dynamic, but between a man and a woman.

I’ve known Rhona forever although we’d never worked together before. I was very surprised to discover that she does a mean Oliver Hardy impression. It sneaks into her performance once in a while.

And his ex-wife Barbara (played by Lorraine McIntosh) makes a return too…

I’m so used to seeing Lorraine spinning round, bashing the tambourine and belting out the songs in Deacon Blue that I forget she’s such a good actor. I’d be saying my lines but watching her thinking “crikey you’re so good at this”.

Do real-life police officers ever talk to you about Chief Miekelson?

The Chief gets respect from police officers across Scotland and regularly receives a respectful salute. He generally gets the respect he deserves everywhere he goes in Scotland. Except at Tynecastle. No idea why, that’s just the radge Jambos for you!

What do you think The Chief’s strengths and weaknesses are?

Strengths - He is laser-focussed on his national duty of de-bamming the nation.

Weaknesses- He sometimes cares too much and occasionally doubts his own perfection.

Would you have faith in The Chief when it comes to policing Scotland?

Like the rest of Scotland, my faith in his abilities is rock solid. In Chief We Trust. And I include ‘me’ in that ‘we’.

We’re used to seeing you film solo – was it nice to have a team with you on this series?

It was less lonely. Scot Squad was strange as I’d only ever meet the others at press launches or wrap parties. This one is more traditional, so it was great to vibe with the others and have some fun.

Where do you get your comedy inspiration from?

Most of my comedy characters are based on my Dad. The Chief is very, very, very much like him. He once told me he wanted to sue me for half my fee!

If you could make one thing law, what would it be?

Actors who portray senior police figures should be allowed to use the blue light to speed to the takeaway to pick up their Bhuna.

And if you could make one thing illegal, what would you opt for?

Having a full head of hair. If you want to flaunt it, you can flaunt it behind bars.