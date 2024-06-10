Jack Lowden to return to the stage in Glasgow with new David Ireland play

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The star of Apple TV+ series Slow Horses will appear at The Pavilion this summer, close to where he studied in Glasgow at the Royal Conservatoire.

Jack Lowden is to return to the stage in Scotland for the first time in more than a decade when he makes his debut at the Edinburgh International Festival before taking the latest drama by the award-winning Glasgow-based playwright David Ireland to The Pavilion. Lowden, who was brought up in the Scottish Borders before studying at the Royal Conservatoire, has been cast as Luka alongside Sean Gilder as James in The Fifth Step, David Ireland’s grimly comic, provocative new play about men, intimacy and what we choose to put our faith in: “Thirty something Luka is new to Alcoholics Anonymous and looking for a sponsor. James is older, has been in the programme for years, surely he’s the perfect person to shepherd the younger man through each of the twelve steps on the road to recovery. Or maybe life just isn’t that simple.”

Lowden has two BAFTA nominations, for EE Rising Star in 2020 and Best Supporting Actor for Slow Horses in 2023. He also won an Olivier Award for Best Supporting Actor in Ghosts at The Almeida.

The Fifth Step will preview at Dundee Rep Theatre before opening at the Royal Lyceum Theatre for the Edinburgh International Festival and then touring to The Pavilion Theatre, 28-31 August. Tickets for the Glasgow performances are available here.

Lowden said: “I have long been an admirer of David Ireland’s craft, his ability to provoke an audience with the boldness and brilliance of his writing. I am delighted to be returning to the theatre this year in his thrilling new play The Fifth Step.

"I am also very much looking forward to being in a rehearsal room in Glasgow with David and director Finn den Hertog and taking all the exciting theatrical steps towards premiering the production at the Edinburgh International Festival.”

Ireland said: “Jack Lowden is one of my favourite actors and I’ve wanted to work with him for years. I’ve spent most of my career writing about my childhood growing up in Belfast but I’ve been living in Glasgow on and off for about twenty years now so I thought it was time to start writing about my experiences of living in Scotland.

"I’m really pleased the National Theatre of Scotland commissioned it and that Jack and director Finn den Hertog were keen to be involved. I think the play is funny and forceful and true and I hope it keeps audience members on the edges of their seats.”

The show will reunite Lowden with the National Theatre of Scotland, which gave him his first major role when he was cast by director John Tiffany in the lead role of Cammy for its tour of Gregory Burke’s play Black Watch in 2010 while he was was in his final year at the Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama in Glasgow.

National Theatre of Scotland director Jackie Wylie said: “I don’t want to give too much away about the play. It is a piece about masculinity, shame, faith, guilt and the way that men pass down traumatic experiences.

“It is dark and difficult, but is also extremely funny. There is a lot of dramatic action, it has twists and turns, and it is pretty explosive, as people would expect with David.

