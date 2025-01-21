James McAvoy to look back on his career at Glasgow Film Festival event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Glasgow Film Festival will welcome Glasgow-born Hollywood star James McAvoy for a special In Conversation event, looking back at his career.

James McAvoy will appear at a live in conversation event for the Glasgow Film Festival, looking back on his roles in films such as His Dark Materials and The Last King of Scotland.

After growing up in Drumchapel, McAvoy studied at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland and began his career in theatre before gaining roles in television and film. He gained early recognition for his role in television series Shameless in 2004 before making a successful transition to film. His breakout role came with The Last King of Scotland, where he starred alongside Forest Whitaker, earning critical acclaim and a BAFTA nomination. He further solidified his reputation with roles in Atonement, Wanted, and the X-Men film series, portraying the younger version of Professor Charles Xavier in X-Men: First Class and its sequels.

The 21st edition of the Glasgow Film Festival will bring 13 world and European premieres, 67 UK and 12 Scottish premieres from 39 countries to screens at Glasgow Film Theatre and venues across the city.

Glasgow Film Festival 2025 will open on February 26 with the gala world premiere of survival thriller Tornado, from Scottish director John Maclean. Starring Tim Roth, Jack Lowden, Takehiro Hira and Koki, it is set in 1790s Britain and was shot on location in Scotland.

Unveiling the programme, organisers said UK premieres will include The Return, featuring Ralph Fiennes and Juliet Binoche, and Jessica Lange and Ed Harris in an adaptation of Long Day’s Journey Into Night

GFF25 marks the final festival for Allison Gardner, chief executive of Glasgow Film and director of GFF, after more than 30 years at Glasgow Film.

She said: “I cannot begin to say how excited I am by the brilliant programme we have curated; the breadth of films on offer genuinely has something for everyone.

“Everyone across Glasgow Film works very hard to make the magic happen and I cannot thank all my colleagues enough for their hard work, enthusiasm and sheer brilliance in making this not only a great festival to attend, but a friendly and supportive environment to work in.

“I shall be sad that this is my last festival as I’ve had so many magical moments over the years, but I know the great work we have done will ensure that audiences, filmmakers and industry colleagues will continue to support what I consider to be the best film festival in the world.”

Scottish premieres during the festival include Tilda Swinton and George Mackay in the post-apocalyptic musical satire The End and Scottish folk horror Harvest, set in the Middle Ages, which was shot entirely on location in Argyllshire and stars Caleb Landry Jones and Harry Melling.

GFF25 will also host a special world premiere screening of the first episode of new Amazon Studios-produced thriller Fear, shot in Glasgow’s West End and starring Martin Compston, Solly McLeod and James Cosmo, ahead of its UK release later this year.

Isabel Davis, executive director at Screen Scotland, said: “This year’s GFF programme is a very clear demonstration of the festival’s importance to the local industry, connecting our films and talent to the rest of the world and introducing world-class cinema to audiences in Glasgow, across Scotland and the rest of the UK.”

Tickets for the opening and closing galas go on sale at 10am on Wednesday January 22.

Tickets for the full programme go on sale to GFT Cinecard holders at 10am on Thursday January 23 and on general public sale at 10am on Monday January 27 online from glasgowfilm.org and at GFT Box Office 0141 332 6535.