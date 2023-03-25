Judge Jules on The Tunnel, The Arches and house parties in Motherwell in the 90s

The judge won’t budge

As one of the world’s most in-demand DJs in the 1990s, Judge Jules formed relationship with Glasgow and now 500 clubbers will get to relive that era for one night only - at a gig with a live band in Ingliston Country Club. Former Radio 1 weekend stalwart Jules, real name Julius O’Riordan, is one of the most recognisable names from the city’s clubbing past, becoming a regular headliner at Archaos, The Arches, The Tunnel for a decade and into the new millenium.

He’s now set to bring a ten piece band to the brand new marquee at the 100 acre private estate in Bishopton to play some of the biggest dance anthems from over the years as he DJs during an intro show.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For Jules it’s the perfect opportunity to play for his favourite fans just twenty minutes from the city centre and he recalls the buzz of the Glasgow crowd. He said: “Glasgow is up there alongside Manchester and London in my eyes. Everybody will agree it is one of the best places to play.

“I don’t want to upset people from Edinburgh, but with clubbing there is a certain history in Glasgow for me as the Scottish clubbing capital and I’d have had so much fun with these memories.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jules, who played his first gig here at the now defunct Plaza nightspot which was demolished and turned into flats in 2006, also played Sub Club in the early days, before becoming a superstar DJ fixture at The Tunnel and a regular at The Arches.

Despite becoming a global name, he said he always shunned fancy cars for his gigs here explaining: “I never really had airs and graces in that respect. It’s nice to stay in a decent hotel room but I don’t expect to be picked up in a Maybach.”

Jules says a night out in Motherwell when he first played here may have been the reason he never ventured out to after parties much in his career.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He explained: “I remember being taken out to a party in Motherwell and getting really really drunk. And I think I actually lost my records for a period of time after that.

“For a while, every time I went to Glasgow, I would meet somebody who’d been at that same party. It was some christening. I wasn’t much of an after party person after that.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jules recalls a particular evening at The Tunnel club, now Revolution on Mitchell Street. He explained: “It’s where I was when Princess Diana died. I remember seeing it appear on a screen as the night ended. There was a huge screen in there and the word got round. The clubbers had gone but everybody who worked there just stood sort of open-mouthed and of course it’s one of those ‘where were you’ type moments.”

He lamented the demise of The Arches nightclub blaming conservative licensing laws at the time.

He said: “I think it was such a shame. There was a period of extreme intolerance, conservatism in Scotland that you probably wouldn’t have encountered and hence the reason why The Arches was effectively forced to close down.”

He is looking forward to creating more memories on 6 May at Ingliston in Renfrewshire seeing the new marquee as a different type of venue for him to play. He added: “The new show has been born out of some of the orchestra shows I’ve been involved in and the dynamic between the audience and live musicians playing classic dance tunes.”

Advertisement

Advertisement