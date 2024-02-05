King Charles III diagnosed with cancer and begins treatment immediately confirms Buckingham Palace
The news comes days after the Monarch underwent treatment at The London Clinic for an enlarged prostate.
Buckingham Palace have tonight confirmed that King Charles III has been diagnosed with cancer.
They have confirmed that the King does not have prostate cancer but will step back from duties as Monarch and Head of State while he undergoes treatment.
Buckingham Palace said: “It was during this intervention that a separate issue of concern was noted and subsequently diagnosed as a form of cancer. This second condition will now receive appropriate treatment.
“No further details are being shared at this stage, but His Majesty is receiving expert care and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.”
The King and Queen were spotted attending the Sunday service at the Church of St Mary Magdalene in Sandringham at the weekend with the King then returning to London on Monday in order to commence treatment
A palace spokesperson said: “His Majesty is grateful to his medical team for their expert care and swift intervention, is wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.
“His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.”