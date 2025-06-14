King's Birthday Honours List 2025: All the recipients from Scotland

1215 recipients in total have been awarded for their exceptional achievements, with a particular focus this year on those who have given their time to public service. This year’s recipients include dedicated community champions, role models in sport, pioneers in the arts, passionate health workers, and supporters of young people.

Recipients from Scotland make up 9% of the total number of recipients receiving honours this year. Prime Minister Keir Starmer said: “This year’s Birthday Honours List is a powerful reminder of the extraordinary dedication, compassion, and service that exists in every corner of our country. From community champions to cultural icons, each recipient reflects the very best of Britain. I extend my heartfelt congratulations and gratitude to them all.”

The Secretary of State for Scotland, Ian Murray, said: “I am delighted to congratulate all those recognised in the King’s Birthday Honours list, particularly John and Lorna Norgrove on their well-deserved OBEs for their extraordinary humanitarian work in Afghanistan through the Linda Norgrove Foundation. Their dedication to improving the lives of Afghan women and girls, born from personal tragedy, exemplifies the very best of Scottish compassion and resolve.

“Communities across Scotland benefit from the extraordinary effort of those honoured. From Dr Richa Sinha Chair of the Scottish Hindu society and their work to tackle Hinduphobia, to Zahrah Mahmood Chair of the Rambling Society to Heather Hall founding The Usual Place in Dumfries.

“I would also like to extend special recognition to Scotland Office’s own Moira Vance on receiving her MBE. Moira’s unwavering commitment to public service has been instrumental in the work of our department for 44 years, and this honour reflects her exceptional contribution to the people of Scotland.”

The Honours list showcases the remarkable achievements of individuals across Scotland who have gone above and beyond in their respective fields.

Notable recipients across Scotland include:

Zahrah Mahmood from Glasgow who at 34 receives an MBE for voluntary service. She is the president of Ramblers Scotland and known as ‘The Hillwalking Hijabi’ for her work addressing the barriers faced by ethnic minorities and providing practical advice to beginners, demonstrating her commitment to making the outdoors accessible to all.

Duncan, Caroline and Jenna Speirs from Argyll and Bute who each receive a BEM for services to charitable fundraising. They provide holiday homes for children with cancer through Calum’s Cabin as well as flats in Glasgow close to cancer treatment centres, allowing families from across the country to stay together in welcoming, home-from-home surroundings during extended periods of treatment. The idea was inspired by their son, and Jenna’s brother, Calum, who passed away from a brain tumour.

Scottish historian Alistair Moffat from Ettrick and Lauderdale receives an MBE for services to literature and culture. He is the author of more than 40 books on Scottish history and played a prominent role in the creation of The Great Tapestry of Scotland. He also founded the Borders Book Festival, one of the most highly regarded literary festivals in the UK.

Paula Mary Daly from Ayrshire and Arran who receives an MBE for services to Fishermen and their Families. Paula manages the Fishermen’s Mission’s regional centre in the Port of Troon where she works to connect the isolated and marginalised with the services they need.

Monty Cowen from Giffnock, who at 92 receives an MBE for services to the Jewish Community. He assisted with the merger of the synagogue in Giffnock to a bigger building now known as Giffnock Newton Mearns Hebrew Congregation, is Honorary President of the Glasgow Hebrew Burial Society and is actively involved with the Association of Jewish Ex Servicemen and Women.

You can read the full list of Honours list recipients from Scotland below.

Aberdeen

BEM

Marjory Clark D‘Arcy. For services to Older People and to the community in Grampian. (Aberdeen)

James Glennie. Volunteer. For services to the Gordon Highlanders Museum and to the Royal British Legion. (Aberdeen)

Frank Thomson. Musician, Royal Scottish Country Dance Society. For services to Music and Culture. (Aberdeen)

Aberdeenshire

MBE

Captain Alistair Young MacKenzie. Chair, Port of Aberdeen. For services to the Maritime Sector and to Charity. (Aberdeen )

BEM

Sandra Alexandria Euphemia Galbraith. Volunteer. For services to the community in the Mearns. (Inverbervie)

Keith Jensen. Paramedic, Scottish Ambulance Service. For services to Healthcare and to Charity. (Aberdeen)

Angus

BEM

Gillian Howie. Fundraiser. For services to the Royal Air Force Benevolent Fund and to Charity. (Arbroath)

Argyll and Bute

MBE

Fiona Campbell. Chief Executive, Association of Scotland ‘s Self-Caterers. For services to Scottish Tourism. (Arrochar)

David Cameron Mitchell. Executive Headmaster, Dunoon Grammar School, Argyll and Bute. For services to Education. (Dunoon)

Brian James Swinbanks. Lately Director, Tobermory Harbour Association. For services to the Isle of Mull. (Isle of Mull)

BEM

Kirsty Montgomery Buchanan. Foster Carer. For services to Young People in Argyll and Bute. (Lochgilphead)

Roderick David Buchanan. Foster Carer and lately Pipe Sergeant, Mid Argyll Pipe Band. For services to Young People in Argyll and Bute and to Piping. (Lochgilphead)

Caroline Jane Speirs. Co-Founder, Calum‘s Cabin. For services to Charitable Fundraising. (Isle of Bute)

Duncan Speirs. Co-Founder, Calum‘s Cabin. For services to Charitable Fundraising. (Isle of Bute)

Jenna Catherine Helen Speirs. Co-Founder, Calum‘s Cabin. For services to Charitable Fundraising. (Isle of Bute)

Ayrshire and Arran

MBE

Margaret Moir Wells Bryan (Margarette Bryan). Retail Consultant. For services to the Retail Sector in Scotland. (Ayr)

Anne Cadman. Administrator, ScotSTAR, Scottish Ambulance Service. For services to Healthcare in Remote and Rural Areas. (Dalry)

Paula Mary Daly. Mission Area Officer for Southwest Scotland, Royal National Mission to Deep Sea Fishermen. For services to Fishermen and their Families. (Kilmarnock)

Banffshire

BEM

Elaine Margaret Clarke. Chair, Speyside Youth. For services to Young People in Speyside. (Dufftown)

Pauline June Patrick (Polly Patrick). Advocacy Service Manager, Advocacy Northeast Ltd. For services to People Requiring Independent Advocacy in Aberdeenshire. (Keith)

Berwickshire

BEM

Linda Elizabeth Gray. For services to the community in Chirnside. (Duns)

Caithness

MBE

Charles MacLeod. Training Officer, Assynt Mountain Rescue Team. For Voluntary Service in Scotland. (Caithness)

Clackmannanshire

MBE

Paul Anthony Robertson. Senior VAT Manager, Scottish Government. For Public Service. (Alloa)

Dumfries and Galloway

BEM

Karen Wylie. Founder, Grub Club. For services to Ending Hunger in the community in Lochside. (Dumfries, )

Dunbartonshire

CBE

Professor Ewan Beaton MacDonald OBE. Professor and Head, Healthy Working Lives Group, University of Glasgow. For services to Occupational Medicine and to Reducing Health Inequalities. (Kirkintilloch)

MBE

Eric Brownlie. Lately Assistant Principal, Curriculum and Quality Enhancement, Glasgow Clyde College. For services to Further Education in Scotland. (Lenzie)

James Dalgleish. Inspector, Clyde Marine Unit, Ministry of Defence Police. For services to Defence Policing. (Helensburgh)

Lynn Laughland. Chief Executive, HRM Homecare Services. For services to Improving Care Services. (Dunbartonshire)

BEM

Stein Connelly. Lately Head of Transport Resilience, Transport Scotland. For services to Transport Resilience. (Dumbarton)

Anne Marie Rose Stella MacDougall. Volunteer. For services to the community in Clydebank. (Clydebank)

James McLaren. For services to People with Disabilities and Older People in Clydebank and Glasgow. (Dalmuir)

Robert Stephen Smith. Chief Executive Officer, Group Recovery Aftercare Community Enterprise. For services to Charity and to the community in East Dunbartonshire. (Kirkintilloch)

East Lothian

CBE

Professor Gabriele Clarissa Hegerl FRS FRSE. Professor of Climate System Science, University of Edinburgh. For services to Climate Science. (East Linton)

OBE

John George Hawkins. Director, Resettlement Services, Home Office. For Public Service. (Dunbar)

Professor Peter James Higgins. Chair, Field Studies Council. For services to the Environment and Outdoor Education. (North Berwick)

MBE

Marjory MacFarlane. Trustee and Deputy Chair, The National Heritage Memorial Fund and Chair, National Lottery Heritage Fund Scotland Committee. For services to Heritage. (Tranent)

BEM

Karen Jill Bradley. Lately Team Leader, Resilience Division, Scottish Government. For services to Resilience in Scotland. (Prestonpans)

John Feroze Gareth Moos. For Charitable Service. (Longniddry)

Robert James Moran. Volunteer. For services to the community in Haddington, East Lothian. (Haddington)

Edinburgh

CBE

Professor Julie Lydia Fitzpatrick OBE FRSE. Chief Scientific Adviser, Scottish Government. For services to Science. (Edinburgh)

OBE

Yvonne Cecelia Elizabeth Leavy (Yvonne Sibson). Lead Epilepsy Nurse, NHS Lothian. For services to Epilepsy Nursing. (Edinburgh)

Catherine Anne MacDonald (Kiki MacDonald). Co-Founder and Trustee, Euan ‘s Guide. For services to People with Disabilities. (Edinburgh)

Dr Alastair John MacGilchrist. Chair, Scottish Health Action on Alcohol Problems. For services to Medicine and Public Health. (Edinburgh)

John Grant MacRae. For Charitable Services in Scotland. (Edinburgh)

Duncan Andrew Moss. Technical Relationship Consultant, Ordnance Survey. For services to Technical Consultancy and to Government Resilience. (Edinburgh)

Major (Rtd) Charles Matthew Pelling. Manager, Lady Haig Poppy Factory, Poppy Scotland. For services to Veterans. (Edinburgh)

Alexander James Samuel Stewart. Senior Statistician, Office of the Chief Economic Adviser, Scottish Government. For services to Scottish Economic Statistics. (Edinburgh)

Karen Valerie Watt. Lately Chief Executive Officer, Scottish Funding Council. For Public Service. (Edinburgh)

MBE

Anthea Margaret Donaghue. Lately Chair, Pregnancy Counselling and Care Scotland. For services to Pregnancy Support in Edinburgh. (Edinburgh)

Professor Donna-Jean Corrigan O‘Boyle. Professional Adviser to the Chief Nursing Officer ‘s Directorate, Scottish Government. For services to Improving Patient Safety. (Edinburgh)

Lesley Stephen. Patient Advocate, Make 2nds Count. For services to People with Secondary Breast Cancer and to Cancer Research. (Edinburgh)

Bridget Mary Stevens. Pioneer, Audio Description, Edinburgh. For services to the Arts. (Edinburgh)

BEM

Alan Borthwick. Artistic Director, Edinburgh Gilbert and Sullivan Society. For services to Music. (Edinburgh)

Frank Donoghue. Lately Locality Hub Team Leader, City of Edinburgh Council. For Public Service in Edinburgh. (Edinburgh)

Thomas Douglas. Veterans Community Support Manager, Royal British Legion Scotland. For services to Veterans in Scotland. (Edinburgh)

David Liston Lyle. Musical Director, Edinburgh Gilbert and Sullivan Society. For services to Music. (Edinburgh)

Margaret McPhillips Manson. Founder, Edinburgh Technician Network. For services to the Provision of Sciences in Education in Edinburgh. (Edinburgh)

DIPLOMATIC SERVICE

OBE

Professor Natalie Kay Waran. Emeritus Professor (One Welfare), the Eastern Institute of Technology, Honorary Professor, University of Edinburgh and Hartpury University; Director, Companion Animals New Zealand Good Life for Animals Centre. For services to Equine Welfare, Research and Education. (Edinburgh)

Fife

OBE

Michael John Downes. Director of Music, University of St Andrews. For services to Music and Education. (Anstruther)

Grant James Ritchie. Associate Director, College Development Network, lately Board Member, Scottish Funding Council and lately Principal, Dundee and Angus College. For services to Further Education. (Newport-on-Tay)

Dr Gillian Margaret Stewart. Director of Qualifications Development, Scottish Qualifications Authority. For services to Education. (Anstruther)

David Dewar Storrar. Head of Edinburgh Region, Historic Environment Scotland. For services to Heritage. (Kirkcaldy)

MBE

Professor Frances Elizabeth Andrews. Professor, School of History, University of St Andrews. For services to Higher Education. (St Andrews)

Jennifer Gill. Founder, LoveOliver. For services to Families affected by Childhood Cancer. (Kirkcaldy)

BEM

Kathleen Margaret Baird. For services to Girlguiding and to the community in Perth and Kinross. (Cupar)

Mary Claire Jennifer Cartwright. For services to the community in Springwell, Tyne and Wear. (Leven)

Glasgow

CBE

Dr John Macgill Watson OBE. Businessman and Philanthropist. For services to Education and to Charity. (Glasgow)

OBE

Iona Colvin. Chief Social Work Adviser, Scottish Government. For services to Social Work. (Glasgow)

MBE

Pamela Duncan-Glancy MSP. Member of the Scottish Parliament for the Glasgow Region. For Political and Public Service. (Glasgow)

Professor Lyndsay Fletcher FRSE. Professor of Astrophysics, University of Glasgow. For services to Solar Physics and to Diversity and Inclusion in Physics and Astronomy. (Glasgow)

Dr Catherine Barbara Hutchison. Consultant Nurse, Beatson West of Scotland Cancer Centre. For services to Cancer Nursing. (Glasgow)

Zahrah Mahmood. President, Ramblers Scotland. For Voluntary Service in Scotland. (Glasgow)

Terence McCourt. Fundraiser, Parachute Regimental Association. For services to Veterans in Scotland. (Glasgow)

Keith McDevitt. Cyber Resilience Team Leader, Scottish Government. For services to Cyber Resilience in Scotland. (Glasgow)

Dr Richa Sinha. Chair, The Scottish Hindu Foundation. For services to the Hindu Community in Scotland and to Tackling Hinduphobia. (Glasgow)

BEM

James Edward Hamilton. Deacon of the Church of Scotland, Parish of Maryhill Ruchill, Glasgow. For services to the community in Maryhill and Ruchill. (Glasgow)

Adarsh Khullar. Founder and Chair, Scottish Asian Ekta Group. For services to the Scottish Asian Ekta Group. (Glasgow)

Leanne McGuire. Founder and Chair, Glasgow City Parents Group. For services to Parental and Carer Engagement in Education. (Glasgow)

Inverness-shire

MBE

Katrina Heathcote. Commercial Director and Co-Owner, Witherbys. For services to the People of Scotland. (Aviemore)

Angus John Tulloch. Founder Trustee, Scottish Schools Pipes and Drums Trust. For services to Music. (Kingussie)

Lanarkshire

MBE

Jane-Marie Stobie. Allied Health Professional. For services to People with Brain Injuries in Lanarkshire, Scotland. (Hamilton)

BEM

Colin Dalgarno. President, Strathaven Rugby Club, Chair, Whiteshawgate 3G Sports Trust and Volunteer. For services to the community in Strathhaven. (Strathaven)

Midlothian

MBE

Richard Stephen Vallis. For services to Theatre, to Sport and to People with a Disability. (Penicuik)

Orkney

MBE

Susan Jane Campbell Melrose (Susan Foard). Procurator Fiscal, Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service. For services to the Administration of Justice and to the community in Orkney. (Kirkwall)

Perth and Kinross

OBE

Nicholas Ashley Down. Head of Payments, HM Revenue and Customs. For services to the Transformation of Tax Payment Services. (Callander)

Peter Alun Eslea Macdonald. Head of Research, Scottish Tartans Authority. For services to the Tartan Industry. (Perth)

MBE

Pauline Margaret Watson. Secretary, The Kinross-shire Volunteer Group and Rural Outreach Scheme. For services to the community in Kinross-shire. (Kinross)

BEM

Edna Auld. Founder and Director, Jambouree Choir. For services to Music. (Perth)

Renfrewshire

OBE

Martin Fairley. Service Delivery Manager, Scottish Police Authority Forensic Services. For services to Criminal Justice. (Giffnock)

MBE

Montague Cowen. Volunteer, Association of Jewish Ex-Servicemen and Women. For services to the Jewish Community and to the community in Giffnock, Glasgow. (Glasgow)

Jo-Anne Halliday. Chief Executive Officer, Talking Medicines. For services to the Economy and to Medical Innovation. (Kilmacolm)

Ross and Cromarty

MBE

Kevin Peach. Chief Executive Officer and Harbourmaster, Ullapool Harbour Trust. For services to the Economy and to the community in Ullapool. (Ullapool)

BEM

Lynn Christian Jamieson. Volunteer. For services to the community in Dingwall. (Dingwall)

Roxburgh, Ettrick and Lauderdale

MBE

Alistair Murray Moffat. Founder of Borders Book, Lennoxlove Book Festivals and Kelso Arts Festival. For services to Literature and Culture. (Selkirk)

Shetland

MBE

Helen Jane Budge. Lately Director, Children‘s Services, Shetland Islands Council. For services to Education. (Lerwick)

Stirling and Falkirk

CBE

Susan Amanda Brookes. Interim Director of Strategy and Stakeholder Engagement, The Scottish Prison Service. For services to People in Custody. (Bonnybridge)

OBE

Claire Odette Mack. Chief Executive Officer, Scottish Renewables. For services to the Economy and to Business. (Bonnybridge)

MBE

John Walker Dreczkowski. Volunteer, Eilidh Brown Respite Home. For services to Charity. (Stirling)

Kenneth Macangus MacKenzie. Chief Executive Officer, Target Fund Managers. For services to the Care Home Sector and to Improving the Lives of Older People. (Stirling)

Sutherland

MBE

John Neil Dalton. Chair, East Sutherland Rescue Association. For services to the community in East Sutherland. (Dornoch)

Tweeddale

OBE

Mariella Marzano. Principal Social Scientist, Forest Research. For services to Forestry. (Peebles)

West Lothian

CBE

Professor Rowland Raymond Kao. Professor of Veterinary Epidemiology and Data Science, University of Edinburgh. For services to Mathematics and Infectious Disease Dynamics. (Bathgate)

MBE

Victoria Spence Dunnett. Chair, Board of Directors, Boghall Drop in Centre, Bathgate. For services to Vulnerable People in West Lothian. (Bathgate)

Malcolm John Kirby. Volunteer, Red Dot Radio. For services to Hospitals in Edinburgh. (Broxburn)

Nichola Jane Page. Chief Human Resources Officer, Police Service of Scotland. For services to Policing, to Equality, and to Health. (Bathgate)

BEM

Margaret Mullan Graham. Chair and Volunteer, Broxburn Family Centre. For services to the community in Broxburn. (Broxburn)

Shirley Jamieson. Lately School Crossing Patrol Person, City of Edinburgh. For services to the Safety of Pedestrians in Juniper Green, Edinburgh. (West Calder)

Jennifer Mallace. Founder, Bo ‘ness Belles. For services to Charity. (Bo‘ness)

Western Isles

OBE

Angus Campbell. Company Director, Kilbride Shellfish Ltd. For services to the Scottish Fishing Industry. (Isle of South Uist)

John Richard Norgrove. Co-Founder, Linda Norgrove Foundation. For services to Women and Children Abroad and in Scotland. (Isle of Lewis)

Lorna Norgrove. Trustee and Co-Founder, Linda Norgrove Foundation. For services to Women and Children Abroad and in Scotland. (Isle of Lewis)

MBE

Donald John MacSween. For services to the community in the Western Isles. (Isle of Lewis)

ALSO

CBE

Dr Stephen Baker. Scottish Government Trade Envoy to Japan. For services to Scotland-Japan Trade and Investment. (Abroad)

MBE

Robert William Patrick Dunne. Volunteer Treasurer, Veterans’ Housing Scotland. For services to Veterans. (Belfast)

Dr Paula Lesley Cowan. Reader in Education, School of Education, University of the West of Scotland, Founder and Director, Vision Schools Scotland. For services to Holocaust Education and Remembrance. (London)

George Ussher. For services to the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association. (Lisburn, County Antrim)

Moira McManus Vance. Correspondence Manager, Scotland Office. For Public Service. (London)

SCOTTISH OFFICE

KING’S POLICE MEDAL (KPM)

Gary Ritchie. Assistant Chief Constable, Police Service of Scotland.

KING’S FIRE SERVICE MEDAL (KFSM)

John Aitchison. Watch Commander, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

Gerard Ralston. Volunteer Leader, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

KING’S AMBULANCE SERVICE MEDAL (KAM)

Sarah Jayne Stevenson. Corporate Risk Manager, Scottish Ambulance Service.