Kingston Bridge to be investigated after concrete debris fall

A programme inspections will be carried out on the Kingston Bridge after police were called to Paisley Road under the M8 following reports of concrete falling from the bridge.

Police were called in the early hours of Monday morning when concrete debris was reported to have fallen from the bridge, leading to the temporary closure of Paisley Road West.

Amey, the engineering company responsible for maintaining trunk roads on behalf of Transport Scotland, said the bridge was inspected by engineers ahead of the road reopening with further inspections planned to assess the condition of the bridge.

At almost 55-years old bridge is a key part of the city’s transport network and one of the busiest in Europe. Engineers from Amey Highways said inspections are ongoing and blamed adverse weather conditions for the deterioration.

A spokesperson told the BBC: "Amey undertakes a series of routine inspections at varying frequencies each year.

"However recent adverse weather has caused deterioration that could not be previously identified. Following this incident, a programme of reactive inspections will be carried out across the structure. These inspections will inform future maintenance at this location if required."

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 3am on Monday, 13 January, 2025, officers received a report of concrete having fallen from a bridge over Paisley Road West, Glasgow. The road was closed but has been cleared and reopened."

The famous Glasgow bridge was opened on the 26 June 1970 by the Queen Mother following just over three years of construction at a cost of £11m, which is the equivalent of £180m today. The Kingston Bridge is 270m long, over 40m wide and crosses the River Clyde at a maximum height of almost 20m. The bridge carries over 150,000 vehicles a day.