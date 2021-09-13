Kirkintilloch: Police appeal in search for vulnerable missing Kirky man

Andrew Paton was last seen at his home in Bedcow View shortly after midnight on Monday, 13 September.

He is described as white, 6ft in height and of stocky build, balding with stubble on his face.

Inspector Lesley Docherty said: “Andrew left his home unexpectedly on Monday morning. He requires regular medication and he does not have this with him. We are very concerned for his wellbeing and we are keen to trace him as soon as possible to ensure that he is safe and well.

“Andrew frequents the Kirkintilloch area and has family and friends in the North Lanarkshire and East Renfrewshire areas, and we currently carrying out searches and enquiries to find him. Anyone with any information on his whereabouts should contact officers through 101 quoting reference 0068 of 13 September.”