An in concert experience for a cult film starring David Bowie is set to come to Glasgow next spring.

Legendary musical fantasy film Labyrinth is set to come to Glasgow as part of an in concert series tour to celebrate the films 40th anniversary.

Starring David Bowie and Jennifer Connelly, the film has picked up a cult following in the four decades since its release. Now fans will be able to experience it alongside a live soundtrack in sync with Bowie’s original vocals.

The tour is set to begin in Oxford on April 13th and head across the country thereafter, with a total of 13 shows, including stops in Liverpool, Glasgow, Birmingham, Manchester, Edinburgh and more.

Glasgow fans will be able to catch the show at the Armadillo SEC on Sunday, 19 April 2026.

Labyrinth’s loyal and steadfast cult following has grown since the film’s theatrical release on June 27, 1986. Audiences are invited to experience an epic evening as the movie is presented on a large HD cinema screen. On stage, a live band will perform in sync with Bowie’s original vocals, playing the songs and the score from the soundtrack composed by Bowie and Trevor Jones.

David Bowie and Jennifer Connelly starred in Labyrinth.

John Kinsner, CEO of Black Ink Presents - who will produce the show - said: “I have always been a huge fan of the groundbreaking collaboration of Jim Henson, George Lucas, David Bowie, and Trevor Jones on this film, and bringing it to fans in a live concert screening experience is a dream come true.

“Getting to hear Bowie’s vocals with a live band while watching the film is sure to give every Labyrinth fan goosebumps.”

Nicole Goldman, Executive Vice President of Branding for The Jim Henson Company said: “It’s always incredible when the amazing fans of Jim Henson’s Labyrinth come together to watch (and rewatch!) this beloved fantasy adventure.

“With ‘Jim Henson’s Labyrinth: In Concert,’ we are welcoming loyal and new fans to the world of the Goblin King, and celebrating the incredible music of David Bowie and Trevor Jones in a whole new way. It is certain to be a ‘Magic Dance!’

Starring Bowie and Connelly, as well as scores of goblins and creatures from the renowned Jim Henson’s Creature Shop, the film features a soundtrack of unique and memorable melodies, with Bowie's original songs like “Magic Dance,” “Underground” and “As the World Falls Down,” along with Jones' orchestral score.

Tickets go on sale from Friday, 17 October, 10am.