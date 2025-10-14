Landmark Duke Street Hospital building to be transformed into affordable homes

A landmark building in Dennistoun is set for a new lease of life after plans were lodged to convert the former Duke Street Hospital into affordable housing.

The B-listed building, which dates back to 1904, is to be transformed into 19 high-quality, energy-efficient flats under proposals submitted by CCG (Scotland) Ltd on behalf of Loretto Housing Association, part of the Wheatley Group.

Vacant since 2016, the historic gatehouse at 245–249 Duke Street once served as the entrance to the Eastern District Hospital, a cornerstone of Glasgow’s healthcare for nearly a century. The redevelopment will involve extensive remedial work, including the careful reconstruction of its distinctive oriel window, to preserve the building’s architectural character.

The homes will be designed to meet Housing for Varying Needs standards, ensuring they are accessible, adaptable and suitable for residents at different stages of life, including older tenants and those with mobility challenges.

Lindsay Lauder, director of development and regeneration at Wheatley Group, said: “We’re delighted to be working with our partners to return this iconic building to the community. This exciting redevelopment will protect the character and heritage of this much-loved building, while bringing much-needed affordable homes to Glasgow’s East End.”

David Wylie, managing director, CCG (Scotland), said: “CCG has a longstanding partnership with Wheately Group and we are proud to be working with them once again on the transformation of this landmark building.

“Our direct appointment has enabled us to bring real added value to the design process, working collaboratively with MAST and the wider design team members to drive efficiencies while carefully realising our shared conservation ambitions. This is a unique, important project, and one that wholly supports Glasgow City Council’s housing and built heritage priorities.”

A spokesperson from MAST Architects added: “Giving new life to historic buildings is something we are passionate about at MAST. We are proud to be working with Wheatley Group and CCG at Duke Street, not only to revitalise an important part of Glasgow’s townscape, but to deliver much needed warm and healthy homes. We look forward to working with our partners to realise this project, which has the potential to act as an exemplar for urban refurbishments across the city.”

The redevelopment is expected to support Glasgow City Council’s ambitions for sustainable housing and heritage preservation while addressing growing demand for affordable homes across the city.