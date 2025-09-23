Landmark Sauchiehall Street building put on the market after comprehensive renovation

Real estate advisor, CBRE, has been appointed by Bywater to bring McLellan Works, a prime mixed-use investment opportunity in the heart of Glasgow city centre, to the market.

Located at 274 Sauchiehall Street, McLellan Works extends to 44,240 sq ft and has undergone a comprehensive refurbishment and renovation, transforming the building into a modern, fully electrified premises with sustainability credentials.

The property provides retail and leisure space across the basement and ground floor with frontage directly onto Sauchiehall Street, and office accommodation across the upper three floors. It also benefits from basement car parking and bike storage facilities.

Offers are invited in excess of £11.47 million. The property is multi-let to occupiers including CALA Homes (West), Spencer Ogden, Telus Health, Black Sheep Coffee and British Heart Foundation, alongside popular independent operators such as Sprigg, Hinba and Bee Inspired Clothing.

Prominently positioned on Sauchiehall Street between Rose Street and Dalhousie Street, McLellan Works is walking distance from Queen Street Station, Central Station, Buchanan Bus Station and Charing Cross all within a 10-minute walk, as well as a new cycle lane immediately outside the building linking into the national cycle network.

Andrew Shiells, Senior Director, CBRE Capital Markets Scotland, said: “McLellan Works represents a rare opportunity to acquire a modernised, design-led building in one of Glasgow’s most dynamic locations. With its strong tenant line-up, excellent sustainability credentials and secure income profile, it offers investors attractive initial returns with potential for future growth in a city that continues to demonstrate robust occupier demand.”

Patrick O’Gorman, CEO of Bywater, Said: “McLellan Works represents everything we stand for at Bywater; creative reuse, community impact and future-facing design. Sauchiehall Street is undergoing a remarkable transformation, and we’re proud to have played a role in bringing this iconic building back to life.

“With its strong tenant mix, low-carbon design and vibrant location, McLellan Works is a standout investment opportunity in one of the UK’s most exciting cities”.

The surrounding area is undergoing further transformation, with student accommodation and mixed-use schemes under development, alongside the recently completed £5.7m pedestrianisation of Sauchiehall Street.