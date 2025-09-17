A Glasgow event space which was once home to the Arches has been acquired by bowling and gaming group Lane7.

Platform, the event space which sits in the in the railway arches underneath Glasgow’s Central railway station formerly known as The Arches, has been acquired by The Lane7 Group.

Lane7 currently operate sites across the UK and Europe, including long-standing venues in Aberdeen and Edinburgh,

Lane7 Group managing director, Gavin Hughes said: “You’d be hard-pushed to find anyone in Glasgow and the surrounding areas who hasn’t attended an event at Platform or at its predecessor as The Arches. It’s a stalwart of the Glasgow cultural scene and we’re honoured to have secured an agreement with the Platform team.

“We’ve identified huge potential for Platform, its space, and its location in the pounding heart of central Glasgow. It’s a perfect addition to our portfolio of entertainment and hospitality spaces across Scotland, the UK and further afield.”

The group also owns two LevelX sites, including one in Glasgow’s St Enoch Centre, that cater for futuristic ‘next gen’ gaming attractions and three family-oriented Gutterball gaming sites in England.

A spokesperson for Platform said: “We’re thrilled the future of Platform has been secured under new ownership. We’re handing over a much-loved space to the perfect new owners. The Lane7 Group is an organisation with soul. It has ambition and creativity and operates with integrity. We know they’ll have some very cool plans to make sure the venue remains a long-term fixture in the Glaswegian hospitality and night-time scene.

“We want to take this opportunity to thank every customer who we’ve had the pleasure of welcoming through our doors in recent years. We want them, and everyone else in the city, to give the Lane7 team a warm welcome.”

Lane7 is a late night bowling and gaming venue described as “boutique”

Both Lane7 and Platform insist it’s ‘business as usual’ for the 35,000sq venue. All 2025 booked events will go ahead as planned.

Gavin Hughes added: “We know Platform has a number of pre-existing bookings, so we want to assure everyone there are no changes being made that will affect those bookings. Those with thoughts on booking a space in the venue in the lead up to what we know will be a busy autumn and festive trading period should also know that Platform remains the best place in Glasgow to throw a party.”

Steeped in historical significance, the unique space on Argyle Street comprises six interconnected arches. Each arch has been meticulously restored to its original beauty, highlighting exposed brickwork which dates back to 1879. The venue gained global fame and notoriety in the 90s, when it first opened as a club and dance venue, hosting legendary acts such as Underworld and Laurent Garnier.