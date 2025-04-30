Latest data breaks down total of empty homes in Glasgow in each district
The number of homes lying empty in Glasgow totals 3,030 with some areas having dozens more vacant properties than others, a meeting heard.
Anderston, City, Yorkhill, Southside Central and Govan are the three wards with the highest number of deserted homes in Glasgow. See below for a complete city breakdown.
Maryhill, Baillieston and the north east wards have the lowest numbers.
To help tackle the issue, councillor Anthony Carroll has called for details on how many overseas owners of empty properties there are in the city.
At the end of February there were 3,030 properties that had been abandoned for more than six months and 1805 vacant for over 12 months
A council official said there has been a reduction of 1.6 per cent in the number of homes lying empty for more than a year, which has bucked a national rise of 12 per cent seen in September 2024 from the previous year.
Speaking at last week’s Economy, Housing, Transport and Regeneration City Policy Committee the official said Glasgow has seen 546 empty homes brought back into use by February this year.
Explaining how the council is chasing down people who own abandoned flats or houses, he said “Empty homes officers have now engaged with a total of 4,500 owners from April 1, 2024 to 2025, which is a significant increase in previous years figures.”
He added: “From April 2023 to March 2025 nearly 1200 empty homes have been brought back to use.”
During the meeting, Scottish Greens councillor Carroll asked if the council knows about how many overseas owners there are. The official said they didn’t have statistics on that but he thinks the city centre would likely have “a high number of overseas owners.”Councillor Carroll said it would be interesting to know in case there “are any speculative buyers from overseas that are buying homes that are lying empty potentially for tax reasons, that hopefully may be addressed in some of the amendments to the Housing Bill.”
Number of empty homes in Glasgow per ward:
- Linn – 95
- Newlands/Auldburn – 82
- Greater Pollok – 79
- Cardonald – 120
- Govan- 220
- Pollokshields – 145
- Langside – 181
- Southside Central – 234
- Calton – 125
- Anderston/City/Yorkhill – 283
- Hillhead – 157
- Victoria Park – 103
- Garscadden/Scotstounhill – 99
- Drumchapel/Anniesland – 93
- Maryhill – 63
- Canal – 153
- Springburn/Royston- 108
- East Centre – 122
- Shettleston – 125
- Baillieston – 63
- North East – 60
- Dennistoun -132
- Partick East/Kelvindale – 188
