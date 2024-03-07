Leonardo Hotel Glasgow rebrands following major £6.8m refurbishment project

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The renovation includes the refurbishment of all 321 guestrooms, which comprise deluxe rooms, executive rooms and junior suites, as well as a brand new lobby area, which has been expanded to create a comfortable and stylish lounge area for guests.

In addition, guests staying in any of the hotel’s executive rooms and junior suites will be able to relax and enjoy a range of complimentary refreshments and snacks in the hotel’s brand new executive lounge.

The new bedrooms now feature beautiful botanical-themed décor, with a nod to the city’s motto, “Let Glasgow Flourish”, which is found on Glasgow’s historic coat of arms. Each room includes luxurious White Company toiletries, 49-inch televisions with access to Chromecast, as well as Leonardo Hotels’ exclusive DREAM beds to ensure the utmost comfort and great night’s sleep.

Leonardo Royal Hotel Glasgow is now also home to the stylish and welcoming Leo’s Bar and Restaurant. Open to both guests and non-guests, the new restaurant boasts an extensive menu which includes a selection of tasty light bites, main courses and desserts.

The refurbishment project also focused on adding new facilities to the hotel, including a new state-of-the-art gym featuring high-tech fitness equipment, including Peloton bikes.

Leonardo Royal Hotels provide a truly warm welcome, with luxurious accommodation, stylish Leo’s bar and restaurant, large event spaces and exceptional service. Each Leonardo Royal Hotel has a unique aesthetic, brought to life through beautiful artwork, colour and texture.

