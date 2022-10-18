Lewis Capaldi has announced a UK arena tour alongside his upcoming album Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent out May 19th.

Lewis Capaldi announces UK tour including Glasgow show: how to buy tickets and presale details

Lewis Capaldi has announced a UK arena tour with the artist planning to stop in Glasgow. The award-winning artist Lewis Capaldi - who hails from Glasgow - will embark on a 14-date tour across the UK and Ireland including Glasgow’s OVO Hydro.

The news is twinned with the announcement of the Scottish singer’s brand new album, ‘Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent’ which will be out May 19th 2023 on EMI Records.

The multi-platinum certified singer’s debut album Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent was the biggest selling UK album of both 2019 and 2020.

Speaking of the upcoming UK tour, Capaldi said: I’m ready… and so are the songs.” Here’s everything you need to know about the UK tour coming to Glasgow.

When and where is Lewis Capaldi playing in Glasgow?

Lewis Capaldi will embark on his UK arena tour in January 2023, stopping at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro Arena on Tuesday, 24.

Advertisement

How to get tickets for Lewis Capaldi in Glasgow

Presale tickets for Lewis Capaldi’s UK arena tour will be available to buy on October, 26 2022 via Ticketmaster website. General sale tickets will be available to buy on October 28 via the Ticketmaster website.

Lewis Capaldi full UK & Ireland tour dates

Lewis Capaldi announces UK tour including Glasgow show: how to buy tickets and presale details

JANUARY

Sat 14th Leeds, First Direct Arena

Advertisement

Mon 16th Sheffield, Utilita Arena

Wed 18th Manchester, AO Arena

Thu 19th Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

Sat 21st Newcastle, Utilita Arena

Mon 23 Aberdeen, P&J Live

Tue 24th Glasgow, OVO Hydro

Advertisement

Thu 26th Birmingham, Utilita Arena

Fri 27th Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

Sun 29th Belfast, SSE Arena

Mon 30th Dublin, 3Arena

FEBRUARY

Wed 1st Cardiff, International Arena

Advertisement

Thu 2nd Exeter, Westpoint Arena