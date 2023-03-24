Lewis Capaldi brings world premiere of Netflix documentary to Glasgow city centre

Lewis Capaldi introduced the documentary that captures the creation of his second album to a small audience at Everyman Cinema in Princes Square for it’s world premiere. He arrived into the screening room, explaining he is preparing to tour in the United States, despite currently suffering from vertigo. The west end resident recently cancelled the last of his European tour dates due to bronchitis.

Standing in front of the screen he talked about the unexpected experience of having a film about your life about to be streaming on Netflix.

He explained: “It feels amazing. It’s really exciting but it was a bizarre thing. Being famous is, for me, this whole experience, not just the film, it’s just really embarrassing. I feel like I’ve just been embarrassed a lot. And when you have got a camera crew following you around everywhere you feel like a massive ****. If I’m out and about, I just like cutting about on my own.”

The documentary features Lewis living with his parents at home in Whitburn and his life in his current flat in Glasgow with both locations featuring prominently in the documentary. He described opening up that side of his life as “an intense, weird feeling.”

The film, directed by Joe Pearlman, became something that Lewis didn’t expect, capturing tension and challenges around his Tourettes diagnosis.

He set the scene for the audience: “I was approached about the film in 2019, if I could take you back there for a moment int your heads guys, things were going well.

“I hadn’t really been twitching, I hadn’t noticed the twitch that much. My anxiety was kind of under control. I was riding of the back of Somebody You Loved. It had been big and the album had done really well, it had been number one in America.

“I was like, “this documentary is going to be the ******* killer stuff”. I had all these massive shows built up for 2020. I thought “I’m going to look the business”. Here we go, play these shows.

“Then covid happened and it became this intimate thing. I’m baring all and I’m excited for you to see it.”

How I’m Feeling Now is exclusive to Netflix and will arrive on the streaming platform at the start of next month on April 5 .

Here’s pictures and more quotes from the exclusive screening in Glasgow city centre.