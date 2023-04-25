Register
8 new Lidl supermarkets could open in Glasgow as retailer plans to reach 1,100 UK sites

Lidl is seeking to open eight new stores in Glasgow amid a huge expansion

Will Millar
By Will Millar
Published 25th Apr 2023, 18:40 BST

Lidl is seeking eight new locations to open supermarkets in Glasgow with the retailer planning a huge expansion across the UK. The German retail giant opened 50 new stores last year but has plans for hundreds more with an aim of 1,100 UK sites in total.

The news comes as Lidl continues to benefit from being a ‘discount’ supermarket during the cost of living crisis. Last year, a record number of new shoppers descended on the supermarket chain with 1.4 million people switching to Lidl from other stores.

Lidl has now published a list of hundreds of locations the company desires to open new supermarkets in.  The desired sites span across the UK with eight Glasgow sites noted for potential new stores.

Richard Taylor, Lidl’s GB chief development officer, said: “Our store expansion has been and continues to be unparalleled.” He also added Lidl “won’t be stopping there”.

“Our vision is to have over 1,100 stores in the future, but really there’s no ceiling on our ambition or growth potential,” said Mr Taylor. “What’s important is that we take a strategic and sustainable approach to getting there.”

Glasgow sites that could see a new Lidl 

  • Baillieston 
  • Cathcart 
  • Crookston
  • Drumchapel 
  • Ibrox 
  • Merchant City
  • Springburn 
  • Summerston 
