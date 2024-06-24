Linwood Fire: Scottish Fire and Rescue Service issue update on major Linwood industrial estate fire
Scottish Fire and Rescue Service issued an updated statement this morning after a huge fire broke out at Linwood Industrial Estate.
The blaze could be seen by residents in Renfrewshire and some parts of Glasgow as emergency crews were called to Burnbrae Road at 9.12pm last night.
The statement said: “The SFRS urges residents in the surrounding area to remain indoors with windows and doors shut following a fire at an electrical and battery recycling treatment facility at Linwood Industrial Estate, Paisley.
“Six appliances and two height vehicles remain at the scene as crews work to extinguish the fire. There are no reported casualties.
“At its height, ten fire appliances were mobilised to the scene after the alarm was raised at 9.12pm on Sunday, 23 June, to reports of a fire in a commercial building on Burnbrae Road, Paisley. Local residents in the area are advised to stay indoors and keep windows and doors closed.”
A road closure at Burnbrae Road is still in place with the cycle path behind the industrial estate also being closed.
Area Commander David Murdoch said: “We continue to work with the recycling centre and partner agencies to minimise the disruption to the local community and will continue to provide updates.
“While smoke continues to be visible, we would ask that residents remain indoors and keep windows and doors closed as a precaution.
“If travelling through smoke, motorists should keep windows closed, turn off air conditioning and keep their air vents closed.”
