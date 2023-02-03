As of February 2023, there are still 13 unclaimed estates in Glasgow waiting for a forthcoming resident.

If you share one of these surnames, you could be on your way to claiming a small fortune.. As of February 2023, the Treasury still has an extensive list of Glasgow-based estates yet to be awarded to a forthcoming resident.

An unclaimed estate comes to be after a person passes away without an effective will but many are still intact due to a lack of family coming forward to claim them. The deceased person’s property is considered by the crown to be “ownerless” until a legitimate relative steps forward.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Popular belief suggests that any unclaimed estate is automatically taken by the government but this isn’t true, property can still be claimed within a 12-year period from when the Crown possesses the estate. Any legitimate relative of the deceased can claim and see if they are entitled to a share of the property.

For unclaimed estates before 1997, the Treasury will allow claims up to 30 years from the date of the person’s death, subject to no interest being paid on the money that is held - if the claim is received after the 12-year period has ended.

Who is entitled to an unclaimed estate?

If someone dies without leaving a valid or effective will the following relatives are entitled to the estate in the order shown below:

Advertisement

1.Husband, wife or civil partner

2. children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and so on

Advertisement

3. Mother or father

4. Brothers or sisters who share both the same mother and father, or their children (nieces and nephews)

Advertisement

5. Half brothers or sisters or their children (nieces and nephews of the half blood or their children). ‘Half ’ means they share only one parent with the deceased

6. Grandparents

7. Uncles and aunts or their children (first cousins or their descendants)

8. Half uncles and aunts or their children (first cousins of the half blood or their children). ‘Half’ means they only share one grandparent with the deceased, not both

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cousins can claim an estate if there is no one above them in the order of relatives.

Surnames of the unclaimed properties in Glasgow

The Treasury handles unclaimed estates