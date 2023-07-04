The Treasury has published the July list of unclaimed estates in Glasgow which you could inherit if you have a matching surname.

The July list of unclaimed estates has been revealed confirming which estates in Glasgow you could be in line to inherit. The best news is, all you need to do to be in with a chance of making a claim is to check for a corresponding last name.

Every estate listed is currently ‘ownerless’ since, following the death of the person, no member of the family has come forward to claim it. When this happens, the inheritance remains in the possession of the Crown.

Estates can still be claimed within a 12-year period from when the Crown assumes possession of it. Any relative of the deceased can claim if they believe they are entitled to a share of the property.

So, which surname could mean you are entitled to an unclaimed estate? Here’s the full official list of Glasgow unclaimed estates.

Who is entitled to an unclaimed estate?

If someone dies without leaving a valid or effective will the following relatives are entitled to the estate in the order shown below:

1.Husband, wife or civil partner

2. children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and so on

3. Mother or father

4. Brothers or sisters who share both the same mother and father, or their children (nieces and nephews)

5. Half brothers or sisters or their children (nieces and nephews of the half blood or their children). ‘Half ’ means they share only one parent with the deceased

6. Grandparents

7. Uncles and aunts or their children (first cousins or their descendants)

8. Half uncles and aunts or their children (first cousins of the half blood or their children). ‘Half’ means they only share one grandparent with the deceased, not both

Cousins can claim an estate if there is no one above them in the order of relatives.

Surnames of the unclaimed properties in Glasgow

