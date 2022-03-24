Lloyds Banking Group has announced mass closures across its high street stores.

Lloyds Banking Group has announced plans to close 60 of its branches across the UK.

The closure comes after more and more people are relying on online banking.

Lloyds Banking Group is not the first banking giant to announce closures of its high street branches.

HSBC recently announced they would be closing 69 of their branches in 2022, on top of closing 82 branches nationwide in 2021.

Lloyds announced that within the 60 branches scheduled for closure, 24 would be Lloyds branches, 19 would be Bank of Scotland branches, and 17 would be Halifax branches.

So, which branches scheduled for closure are in Glasgow?

Why are Lloyds closing their branches?

Most of the banks that have announced mass closures have cited the pace at which people are moving online and away from face-to-face banking as one of the main reasons why branches are shutting down.

Lloyds Banking Group addressed this change, saying that they have seen a huge 27% rise in mobile banking app users over two year.

The company has said that they have over 15 million mobile banking app users.

The corporations also said that they have seen a 12% rise in regular users of their online banking system, with over 18.6 million users regularly relying on online banking.

Which Glasgow branches are closing?

Lloyds Banking Group owns Bank of Scotland, which has been reducing the size of its branch network. Picture: Louise Kerr

The Bank of Scotland Glasgow branch in Riddrie has been announced as one of the branches closing, and is scheduled to do so on 9 August 2022.

What other branches in the UK are closing?

Below is a full list of the branches that are scheduled for closure across the UK, and when they are set to officially close.

Bank of Scotland

Aberdeen (201 Union Street), 14 September

Alness, 27 July

Brechin, 2 August

Broxburn, 9 August

Carluke, 27 June

Clarkston, 4 July

Dunblane, 7 July

Dyce, 5 July

Edinburgh (Barnton), 13 July

Edinburgh (Shandwick), 13 July

Forres, 11 July

Glasgow (Riddrie), 9 August

Innerleithen, 4 August

Kirkcudbright, 3 August

Lockerbie, 8 August

Selkirk, 8 August

Shotts, 15 August

Stromness, 17 August

Troon, 21 September

Halifax

Abingdon, 29 June

Beaconsfield, 28 July

Beccles, 5 July

Belfast (Shaftesbury), 28 June

Bideford, 6 July

Devizes, 27 July

Doncaster (Market Place), 19 September

Dunstable, 11 July

Finchley Central, 12 July

Halifax (Commercial Street), 19 September

Margate, 18 July

Morriston, 18 July

Penge, 10 August

Totton, 19 July

Wokingham, 20 July

Worcester Park, 20 July

Yeadon, 25 July

Lloyds Bank

Aylesbury (Gatehouse), 26 July

Beaconsfield, 29 June

Birmingham (Temple Row), 15 September

Bolton (Westhoughton), 1 August

Bradford (Thornbury), 11 August

Buckingham, 20 September

Chandlers Ford, 30 June

Chipping Campden, 10 August

Colchester (St Johns), 30 June

Cottingham, 20 September

Edgbaston, 21 September

Knutsford, 6 July

Liverpool (Woolton), 7 July

Lyndhurst, 14 July

Marlow, 13 July

Swansea (Morriston), 4 August

Oxford (Summertown), 21 July

Poulton-le-Fylde, 3 August

Rushden, 28 June

Shanklin, 26 July

Shrewsbury (Mount Pleasant), 28 July

Smethwick, 11 August

Swanwick, 21 July

Tiptree, 25 July

What has the Union said about the closures?

The union representing staff at LBG has said that the local communities will struggle with the mass closures.

In a statement released by Caren Evans, National Officer for Unite, they said: “Lloyds Banking Group must not be allowed to abandon 60 more local communities where bank branches play an essential role.”

“The 124 employees who work tirelessly in their communities are dedicated to serving the banking needs of the most vulnerable who depend on their skilled services.

“When a bank branch closes, the heart of the local community is ripped out and the results are devastating. Unite is clear that simply leaving an ATM in place of a vibrant bank branch is wholly insufficient.” They added.