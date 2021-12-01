Lloyds TSB Closures: How many branches are closing and are there any in Glasgow?

Approximately 150 employees will be affected by the closures

Lloyds Group have announced that 70 of their branches will close

Bank chain Lloyds TSB have announced the closure of 70 banks across the UK, including one located in Glasgow.

These closures come just a year after Lloyds TSB shut 164 branches

The bank is to close its branch in Kirkintilloch, located on 4 Alexandra St, Kirkintilloch in Glasgow.

The branches have been closed due to a decline in use and a rise in more customers using online banking.

What has TSB said about the closures?

TSB’s chief customer officer Robin Bulloch said: “Closing branches is an incredibly difficult decision to take, but we have to respond to the changes in the way people bank and provide the right mix of services for all our customers now and into the future.

“These changes allow us to maintain an extensive branch presence across the country.”

He added: "They are accompanied by a significant investment programme to upgrade branches to better suit customer needs, and, where it takes longer to get to the nearest branch, we will introduce more ‘pop-up’ services in communities.”

Why are these branches of Lloyds TSB closing?

According to the company, these branches carry out a third fewer transactions compared to TSB’s national average.

The sites also have a Post Office or free to use ATM within a mile.