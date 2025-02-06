Locals raise concerns as M8 flytipping hot spots remain littered for nearly a year

Large piles of rubbish which have been lying beside the M8 in Glasgow for almost a year have been posing a safety risk and spoiling residents’ walks on a path.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Beds, filthy mattresses, hazardous gas canisters and other waste have been blighting a walkway outside Broomhouse in the East End next to the M8 and M73.

The rubbish has been there for about a year and has now been divided into two large mounds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Kevin Lalley has been trying to get the heaps of waste removed and has now had confirmation it will be cleared as he is worried kids could climb on it.

There was uncertainty about who was responsible for clearing the rubbish as initially Glasgow City Council was contacted. But now it is understood the Scottish Road Partnership are responsible.

It is thought drivers access the site via Dykehead Street during darkness to dump. Couple Chris and Kim Cameron are fed up with the eyesore as they take dog Leo for a walk regularly passing by and have to steer him away from the trash.

Chris said: “It is frustrating. People don’t seem to look after the place they are from. Bags of clothes have been left – you could give them to a charity shop as it doesn’t cost anything. We still come out and Leo enjoys it but this is about having pride in where you are from.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Locals are concerned about large piles of rubbish along the M8 | Contributed

Wife Kim said: “We want to keep spaces like this for the community. You want to get a coffee and walk the dog on Sunday morning and enjoy it but then you see this. It is shocking.”

Baillieston Labour Councillor Lalley has been trying to find out who can move the waste since it was reported to him.

Commenting on the mess, he said: “You could furnish your house with this. I am worried about kids climbing on it. We need to get this cleared and get acess to the road limited so only authorised people can get in. It is unsightly, poses health issues and impacts people’s mental health.”

Councillor Lalley has been trying to find out who is responsible for lifting it and has now been told that the Scottish Road Partnership will undertake the work.