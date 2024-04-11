Loch Lomond village lists only pub in the community for sale for £350k

The pub in the idyllic Argyll & Bute village could be yours to live out your small-town pub landlord dreams
Liam Smillie
By Liam Smillie
Published 11th Apr 2024, 09:22 BST
Specialist business property adviser, Christie & Co has brought to market Tarbert’s only pub, The Corner House Bar, in Argyll & Bute for £350k on the bonny banks on Loch Lomond. 

Centrally located in the village, The Corner House benefits from a yearly influx of tourists throughout the summer, as well as visitors making their way to the Whisky Isle using the Islay ferry service.

Being the only pub in the village, The Corner House is also very popular with locals for its varied offering of malt whisky, drafts, spirits and wines and for its live music, showing live sport and pool. 

The Corner House in Tarbert has been listed for £350k

Tony Spence, Associate Director at Christie & Co, who is handling the sale, comments: “This is a great opportunity to acquire an easily managed, well-performing ‘wet-led’ public house in Tarbert.

“The property has been owned by our clients for over 30 years and has come to the market as the existing management looks to retire. Tarbert is a real festival hotspot and hosts up to 10 festivals a year, normally beginning in May and ending around December.” 

