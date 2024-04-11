Loch Lomond village lists only pub in the community for sale for £350k

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Specialist business property adviser, Christie & Co has brought to market Tarbert’s only pub, The Corner House Bar, in Argyll & Bute for £350k on the bonny banks on Loch Lomond.

Centrally located in the village, The Corner House benefits from a yearly influx of tourists throughout the summer, as well as visitors making their way to the Whisky Isle using the Islay ferry service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Being the only pub in the village, The Corner House is also very popular with locals for its varied offering of malt whisky, drafts, spirits and wines and for its live music, showing live sport and pool.

The Corner House in Tarbert has been listed for £350k

Tony Spence, Associate Director at Christie & Co, who is handling the sale, comments: “This is a great opportunity to acquire an easily managed, well-performing ‘wet-led’ public house in Tarbert.