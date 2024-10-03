Lorraine Kelly reveals Bridgeton building with special place in her heart
Lorraine Kelly has revealed her fond memories of visiting Bridgeton Library, as she celebrates 40 years on TV screens.
Appearing on Lorraine Kelly: 40 Unforgettable Years, which celebrates her TV career, she said: “Mum and dad taught me to read before I went to school, to read and write and to get that love of books.”
That love of books, ensured that her fondest memories in Bridgeton, where she spent some of her early years growing up, are associated with Bridgeton Library.
She continued: "I loved the library in Bridgeton, do you remember the library at Bridgeton Cross? The big old-fashioned one, it was lovely and it felt like that took me ages to walk.
"It's nothing, about five minutes from school and I used to go there a lot. That's one of my fondest memories. It's sort of gave me a lifelong love of reading. It made me curious about the world, and it was a place of joy."
