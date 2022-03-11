A ban on older polluting vehicles entering more than 200 Glasgow city centre streets is set to come into force in June next year to make the city’s air cleaner.

Diesel engine vehicles registered before September 2015 and petrol engines registered before 2006 will not usually meet the low emission zone (LEZ) standards.

If they enter the zone drivers will be fined £60. Motorcycles, mopeds, emergency vehicles and blue badge holders will not be subject to the restrictions. Residents living in the zone have until June 2024 to comply.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Glasgow taxis are exempt from the rules as long as drivers show they are in the process of making vehicles compliant when it comes into force.

Some cars could be banned from entering the city centre from 2023.

About 1000 taxis in the city currently do no comply with the emission targets and drivers fear they will lose their livelihoods due to the new plan.

Labour councillors today put forward an amendment at the city administration committee calling for the scheme to be enforced in June, 2024 – a year later than planned. They called for the delay to recognise the impact of the pandemic on taxis.

And Conservative councillor Thomas Kerr said the taxi trade feel they have been “shafted” by the council numerous times.

Councillor Anna Richardson told the committee that taxis cause 11 per cent of emissions in Glasgow and 50 per cent in the most polluted city streets.

Councillor Richardson, city convener for sustainability and carbon reduction said: “Glasgow’s air quality situation is pressing, not least because of the chronically high levels of air pollution in some of our streets.

“Seeking to restrict the most polluting vehicles from our city centre is the right thing to do to ensure that we mitigate the health harms caused by air pollution. Whether it is the impact on cardiovascular disease and breathing conditions such as asthma, or the less obvious contribution to conditions such as dementia, diabetes or cancers, air pollution affects us all.”

The phase 2 LEZ plan is due to go to Scottish Ministers next for approval.

It covers an area of the city bounded by the M8 motorway to the north and west, the River Clyde to the south and Saltmarket, High Street to the east.

An amendment put forward by Green councillors at the meeting was accepted by the SNP.