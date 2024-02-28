Lumo in discussions to operate Glasgow train services to Edinburgh and London

Proposals have been made to extend some of Lumo's London-Edinburgh trains to and from Glasgow.

Having identified opportunities to extend a number of daily journeys to and from Glasgow in the timetables for 2025 and beyond, work will now continue with Transport Scotland and track infrastructure manager Network Rail to agree final route options and timings ahead of an application for access rights to the Office of Rail and Road, the industry regulator.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If successful, the new services could be in operation from next summer. Lumo’s proposed new offering will improve links for customers travelling between Newcastle and Glasgow, giving people a choice of services without needing to change trains. In addition, a significant number of users of Lumo’s current London-Edinburgh trains go on to travel through to Glasgow via other connections, and through this move, Lumo aims to offer a direct through service for these customers.

These new proposals build on Lumo’s all-electric services which launched in October 2021 between London and Edinburgh. Lumo’s popularity has grown over the past two years thanks to its low fare model and strong environmental credentials, and it has carried more than two million customers since launch.