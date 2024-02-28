Lumo in discussions to operate Glasgow train services to Edinburgh and London
Proposals have been made to extend some of Lumo's London-Edinburgh trains to and from Glasgow.
Having identified opportunities to extend a number of daily journeys to and from Glasgow in the timetables for 2025 and beyond, work will now continue with Transport Scotland and track infrastructure manager Network Rail to agree final route options and timings ahead of an application for access rights to the Office of Rail and Road, the industry regulator.
Advertisement
Advertisement
If successful, the new services could be in operation from next summer. Lumo’s proposed new offering will improve links for customers travelling between Newcastle and Glasgow, giving people a choice of services without needing to change trains. In addition, a significant number of users of Lumo’s current London-Edinburgh trains go on to travel through to Glasgow via other connections, and through this move, Lumo aims to offer a direct through service for these customers.
These new proposals build on Lumo’s all-electric services which launched in October 2021 between London and Edinburgh. Lumo’s popularity has grown over the past two years thanks to its low fare model and strong environmental credentials, and it has carried more than two million customers since launch.
FirstGroup plc Chief Executive Officer Graham Sutherland, said: “We are very pleased to be looking at options to grow our popular Lumo train service by extending the service from Edinburgh to Glasgow from next year. We have seen the level of growth and opportunity that is possible with new open access connections, including the significant environmental benefits of passengers switching to rail. We will be working closely with stakeholders as we refine this opportunity and our case for this new offering.”