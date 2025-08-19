M8 junction set for works as part of £10 million refurbishment project

The first phase of a major refurbishment project will begin on the M8 in September.

Undertaken by Amey, the £10 million project will include significant repairs to bridges and carriageways at Junction 26 (Hillington Interchange) and will encompass a five phase project anticipated to run until Spring 2026.. Phase one will take place between Monday, 8 September and Wednesday, 1 October.

A number of changes will take place to the road during that time period with a 2+2 contraflow in place, closing lane two and lane three of the eastbound carriageway and narrow running lanes to facilitate. In addition, a total closure of the M8 Junction 26 eastbound on-slip road will be implemented for the duration of Phase One, and traffic will be diverted as follows:

North of Hillington Interchange for Vehicles in Renfrew/Braehead Area:

Daytime traffic (06:00 to 19:00) wishing to use the Junction 26 on-slip road will be directed to follow Hillington Interchange to King’s Inch Road and Old Givan Road to join the M8 eastbound at the Junction 25A (Braehead) on-slip road.

Overnight traffic (19:00 to 06:00) wishing to use the Junction 26 on-slip road will be directed to follow Hillington Interchange to Renfrew Road, Shieldhall Road, and Helen Street to join the M8 eastbound at the Junction 24 (Helen Street Interchange) on-slip road.

South of Hillington Interchange for vehicles in Hillington Industrial Estate area:

All traffic wishing to use Junction 26 from south of the Interchange will be directed to follow Hillington Road to Paisley Road West, Helen Street, and then join the M8 eastbound via Junction 24 (Helen Street Interchange) on-slip road.

Major works will take place at junction 26 in September | Google Maps

A 40mph speed limit will also be in effect during the project's duration, with average speed cameras in operation, ensuring the safety of the workforce and the travelling public as 24/7 construction work will take place.

Overnight closures will be required for traffic management installation and changes as the project progresses; these will be communicated in advance on swtrunkroads.scot. Recovery vehicles will also be on-site.

A statement by Amey read: “Road users are thanked for their patience and understanding while this work is being undertaken.

“Advice is to allow for extra time to complete any journeys during this period, using alternative routes where possible. Various road network improvements are taking place across the M8 corridor through Glasgow and these should be considered in any journey planning.”