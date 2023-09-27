M8 motorway action plan to lower speed limit moves forward

An action plan to lower the speed limit on the M8 has been backed by Glasgow councillors committed to improving air quality in the city.

The local authority has already been in discussion with Transport Scotland, to look at a mandatory speed limit which could be as low as 30 mph as well as barriers to reduce air pollution.

A report brought before members of the housing and economy committee on Tuesday highlighted the issues of pollution and noise impacting the city centre as a result of the M8, which has also reduced the number of active travel crossing points.

During the meeting questions were raised about air quality and how these proposals would help benefit the residents of Glasgow’

Bailie Anthony Carol said: “I think everyone recognises the negative impact the M8 has had since the creation of it through the city centre.

“I think that similar boldness that they had to build the M8 through the city centre is what we need in redressing it now.

“In some aspects, particularly in the short term aspects that have been mentioned to do with air quality monitoring, I was wondering what that meant in practice?

“Are there particular areas that you are thinking about in terms of air quality monitoring to be increased upon for example around junction 15 where the Royal Infirmary is.”