Expansion includes brand-new destinations from Glasgow Airport launching this summer.

Jet2 has today announced it is expanding its portfolio of city breaks from Glasgow Airport for Summer 2025, Winter 2025/26 and Summer 2026, giving customers and independent travel agents even more choice when to comes to travelling to cultural hotspots across Spain and Switzerland, thanks to the launch of city breaks to Murcia (via Alicante Airport) and Geneva.

Following continued demand from customers looking for culture, history, cuisine and sightseeing, the UK’s largest operator of European City Breaks has put Murcia (via Alicante Airport) on sale all year-round from Glasgow Airport, as well as launching packages to Geneva for Winter 25/26.

Customers can reach Murcia via flights to Alicante Airport from Glasgow Airport with city breaks available all year-round for Summer 25, Winter 25/26 and Summer 26. Jet2CityBreaks has a range of 3 to 4-star hotels available to book now in the city of Murcia where medieval meets modern. Jam-packed with charm, culture and cosmopolitan vibes, this south-eastern Spanish city offers lovely plazas, beautiful architecture and cosy tapas bars offering delicious local cuisine.

In response to the increasing number of customers wanting to combine winter sports with a city break, Jet2CityBreaks has launched packages from Glasgow Airport to Geneva for Winter 25/26. Previously only available as a ski flight only option with Jet2.com, holidaymakers can now enjoy ATOL protected package holidays with the city breaks specialist and spend time exploring this city with a few days skiing.

City breaks are available to Geneva from Glasgow Airport from 13th December 2025 to 18th April 2026, with weekly Saturday services operating during this time. Jet2CityBreaks has gone on sale with a selection of 3 to 4-star hotels in the Swiss city, offering customers and independent travel agents the chance to enjoy a cultural escape to this cosmopolitan city combined with natural beauty and access to some of the best ski slopes.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “We are seeing strong demand for city breaks for this year and next, so we have responded by expanding our Jet2CityBreaks portfolio from Glasgow Airport. The introduction of new city break destinations, Murcia and Geneva, means we are offering customers and independent travel agents a fantastic selection of cultural hotspots to choose from. As the largest operator of European city breaks, we know that today’s announcement will be welcome news to customers looking to enjoy a city break escape no matter what time of the year.”

Chris Tibbett, Aero Director at AGS Airports, which owns and operates Aberdeen, Glasgow and Southampton Airports, said: "We are thrilled to see Jet2CityBreaks expand its product portfolio from Glasgow.

"We support Jet2CityBreaks in their commitment to offering high-quality packages, ensuring travellers choosing to fly from Glasgow can explore new cities with peace of mind, including the additions of Murcia and Geneva. We look forward to welcoming more passengers with Jet2.com and help them embark on unforgettable city break experiences.”