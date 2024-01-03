Major bank to close on Glasgow's Byres Road in March

The popular Bank of Scotland branch on Byres Road is set to close their doors at the beginning of 2024 as part of plans to close branches across the country.

Following an in-depth review, the branch is set to close on March 21, 2024 with the bank making the decision based on the fact that the world is becoming more digital than ever before with more and more customers doing their everyday banking online which has reflected a fall in branch visits. Customers who use the branch can head to the Glasgow Partick Branch on Dumbarton Road or do their banking at a Post Office.