Major UK jewellery chain closes down East Kilbride store in Centre West

The store have closed their doors after over 20 years in the shopping centre

A major British jewellery chain have closed their store inside East Kilbride Shopping Centre.

Jeweller Beaverbrooks closed their doors for the final time inside Centre West on Sunday after having premises in the South Lanarkshire shopping centre for over two decades.

A statement shared on their website said: "We're sad to say this store closed on 16th March 2025. We'd like to say thank you to all our customers for visiting our store over the years and for celebrating your special moments with us.

"We’d love to still see you. Our closest stores in East Kilbride are Glasgow Silverburn and Glasgow Fort."

Anna Blackburn, Managing Director at Beaverbrooks, said: “Unfortunately, our unit in the Centre West Shopping Centre is required for redevelopment.

"Our East Kilbride store has therefore ceased trading and customers will be able to visit our stores in Glasgow Fort and Glasgow Silverburn, as well shopping online via our website.

“I’d like to share a heartfelt thank you to our East Kilbride community and every colleague and customer that has been a part of our journey in East Kilbride over the past 22 years.”

The Centre West part of the centre which is to be demolished - a three-level complex was built between 1999 and 2001 at a cost of £90m. Despite being the newest part of the town centre it has since lost anchor tenants including Debenhams, Top Shop, Zara and many more of the big high street names. The plans have this site as a potential location for housing.

That site has now been picked for a new neighbourhood with private and affordable housing. South Lanarkshire Council has now further amended and approved the Threesixty Architecture master plan for East Kilbride to refocus on the town centre.

Stores such as Trespass, TUI and Muffin Break have already moved their premises ahead of Centre West’s demolition. Some other notable shops and restaurants have closed down in East Kilbride shopping centre in recent times such as Zucca, Next, and Office.