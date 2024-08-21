Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The store on Buchanan Street will close after almost three years in the city centre

A well known sports brand are to close their flagship Glasgow store on Buchanan Street with signs appearing on their window this week.

British manufacturer Castore who are Rangers’ kit manufacturer will close their shop in the city centre which is not the only closure on the prominent Glasgow street this week.

We had previously reported that Ted Baker which was founded in the city were to close all of their remaining high street stores at the beginning of this week (Monday 20 August) with the store now being empty.

Signs appeared in Castore’s window earlier this week on Buchanan Street saying: “Store Closing.

“Everything must go.”

There is currently a sale on in the shop with up to 50% off on selected items. Castore first opened their premises on Buchanan Street back in September 2021. The new store created 20 new jobs and was selected to align with Castore’s “high quality products” As well as being the official kit manufacturer for Rangers, English Premier League side Everton recently signed a record-breaking deal with the sports brand.