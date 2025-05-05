Major Chinese retailer to open second Scottish store at Braehead Shopping Centre
A major Chinese retailer have announced plans to open their second Scottish store at a shopping centre on the outskirts of Glasgow.
Retailer MINISO who have 6,000 stores worldwide will open inside Braehead Shopping Centre later this year.
In a statement on the Braehead website, they said: "MINISO grand opening - coming soon.
"Get ready to have some fun!
"MINISO is your affordable one-stop shop for playful finds that elevate the ordinary.
"We bring you an exciting mix of must-have blind boxes, adorable plushies, trending beauty essentials, high-quality toys, and tasty snacks—all at prices that won’t break the bank.
"Discover exclusive collections featuring Sanrio, Harry Potter, Disney, Stitch, Pokémon, Care Bears and many more, transforming every visit into an adventure with something new, fun, and fabulous.
2"Embrace the joy of shopping at MINISO!
"We’re opening our new store very soon, and we’d love for you to be there to join in the celebrations."
This news comes after MINISO opened their very first location in Scotland in March 2025 on Princes Street in Edinburgh.
