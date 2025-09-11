Shopping in Glasgow: Major fragrance and scented candle retailer to open new store at Silverburn
A major UK fragrance and scented candle retailer is to open a new store at Silverburn Shopping Centre later this year.
Jo Malone London will be opening in the busy shopping centre before the end of 2025.
Taking to social media, Silverburn Shopping Centre said: "Something special is coming...
"We’re delighted to announce that Jo Malone London will open at Silverburn later this year.
"Stay tuned for more details."
It’s been an exciting few days for the shopping centre as Haribo opened their first Scottish store at Silverburn on Tuesday.
David Pierotti, General Manager at Silverburn said: “The opening of HARIBO’s first ever Scottish store at Silverburn is a really exciting moment for us.
“HARIBO is already a much-loved brand across Scotland, and this dedicated store will give our guests a new way to enjoy its playful products and iconic treats. It is fantastic to be the destination chosen for this milestone and we can’t wait to see our guests enjoy the new store."