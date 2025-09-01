The streetwear retailer already have premises at the St Enoch Centre, the Fort and Silverburn Shopping Centre.

Glasgow-based streetwear brand Bee Inspired have opened a new flagship store in Glasgow city centre.

The trendy streetwear brand was founded by former professional footballers Steven Robb and Mark Corcoran in 2013 and has found fans thanks to its hoodies, tops and trousers.

Taking to social media, Bee Inspired said: “Our Buchanan Street, Glasgow Flagship store is now open! A huge achievement for Bee Inspired.

“Thanks to the Bee community for turning up today! We couldn’t do any of this without your support!”

This is Bee Inspired’s fourth Glasgow opening in the city having opened at Silverburn Shopping Centre earlier this year.